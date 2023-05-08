SX-Only Future Expected for Roczen

Press conference host—and WSX broadcast play-by-play announcer— Ralph Sheheen referred to Roczen as becoming a “supercross specialist.” Roczen said at the moment he plans on racing AMA Supercross and the WSX series in the future as he transitions into a year-round career of supercross racing. The currently-29-year-old said he hopes this change will extend his career.

“Now I have decided I want to follow my heart and really hon in on supercross and become a specialist in that,” Roczen said.

“With this opportunity and racing supercross all-year round, I think I can prolong my career, be around it a lot more and, of course, ride the American supercross championship as well and be supercross all year round,” he added. “I’m excited about this decision I’ve made and the team as well. I’m so excited for this new chapter.”

Roczen said he was set to race Pro Motocross until the supercross season progressed further along and he and the team built a great base and saw consistent results coming.

“So yeah, my plan was to race Pro Motocross the whole time, but it was a rough outline that I had in place, and it was early on in the season,” Roczen said. “Because I had to put my head towards something, right. But it was also still so far away, and we had so much work to do, to focus on the task at hand, which is getting the motorcycle to the standard that we need to compete for wins and podiums. So that was my plan for the longest time.

“It just started appealing to me so more and more as we got later into the supercross season,” Roczen added. “I just had so much fun with it, but I finally have a great base with my team where we are continuously and consistently on the podium every single weekend. Now, for motocross, you would have to restart. And in the past couple of years, I have struggled with my body. And the motocross season is super-hot, it’s long, and we have a lot of motos. I’m not saying it’s old by any means, I just turned 29. I’m still a young grasshopper, but for whatever reason, I didn’t really want to give this another shot at this point as I’m in a really good spot right now. My body is great, and I just want to do this supercross thing all year round. It was a big decision, but I think it was the smartest one for me. And be around the sport for longer than just right now. I’m still going to be racing the American supercross championship. …I’m very satisfied with my decision.”

The #94 said his fellow competitor—and now good friend—Justin Brayton helped influence him towards this supercross-only future.

“Yeah, I have a very special relationship with Justin Brayton,” Roczen said. “In a joking way, I called him my ‘dad’ because he is like ten years older than me and just crushing it in life. Not just with his career, but also family life and blending those two together. I look up to him so much and he has been a huge influence in making this whole deal of becoming a supercross-only guy really appealing.

“I leaned on him a lot for advice,” Roczen added. “The first person I call out when I have problems is JB. Huge influence with the decision.”