“It’s definitely tough, not to swallow, but to comprehend. I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t know if his bike was broken, or maybe he broke a wheel, I didn’t know. I just heard after the race that he hurt his ankle, I know there’s a lot of speculation on what actually happened as far as muscle damage wise, but for me, I just wanted to capitalize when I saw him going backwards,” Sexton said afterward. “It’s just not the way you want to see someone go out, especially not Eli, he’s been super gnarly, especially these last couple years he’s been so tough. Obviously he’s a great competitor and I love racing him. For me, my gameplan remains the same and that’s what I’m looking at right now.”

Somewhat overshadowed in all of the commotion was an incredible performance from Ken Roczen, who was down in the first turn and got going again in last place. Roczen was able to keep the bike running when he crashed, and started slicing through the pack like a prep chef bracing for the dinner rush. Incredibly, on lap 12 (of 28), he’d worked his way the way up to third! On lap 20, he went around Cianciarulo and disappeared, taking second place on the night.

“I took a little bit of risk going so inside on the gate, but all of the ruts were horrible, and that kinda had one of the better ruts, out of the gate,” Roczen said afterward “I knew that if I got the jump and just clicked gears and held it wide open, I would have a good start, and I really did. I think I just didn’t have enough of a wheel [inside] to pull it off. Didn’t get run into by anyone, didn’t stall. Then the second turn there were a couple guys down and I ran right in there. I had to pull my bike out and then kind of got going again. After that I went caveman style and I charged forward, I had fun with it, I really had nothing to lose. I had a lot of fun out there. It was honestly the best I’ve ridden in a long time. I think if I had a better start I could have been closer to win and battle Chase. Not today, but I have to take the positives. Bike was great. I’m happy.”