Race Day Feed: Denver

Race Day Feed Denver

May 6, 2023 12:15pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

After last week’s race it may seem like there might not be a whole lot going on here in Denver. After all, Cooper Webb, who was the only one truly close enough to Eli Tomac in points to provide a realistic title challenge, sustained a serious concussion when he went down in his heat race. A surging Justin Barcia broke his collarbone, and a host of other riders, including Jason Anderson, Benny Bloss, and Grant Harlan, also exited the series with injury. Their absence will certainly be felt today in Denver, but if anything, it highlights just how unpredictable this sport can be. Tomac may have a big lead over Chase Sexton, but that doesn’t mean the championship is decided.

On the other hand, Tomac does have an outside chance of clinching the title today in front of his hometown fans, just like he did last year. Sexton trails Tomac by 18 points, which means that, if Tomac wins, he’d need sexton to finish fifth or worse to clinch the title. Sexton has only done that three times this season, so don’t expect it to happen today, especially with a thinned field.

We're ready for action here in Denver.
We're ready for action here in Denver. Align Media

Other riders to watch include Colt Nichols and Justin Hill, who both had seaso-best finishes last week, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Nichols’ contract with Honda HRC doesn’t extend into the summer, so Denver and Salt Lake City are his final two opportunities to show what he can do on the Factory Honda equipment. Hill, who isn’t racing AMA Pro Motocross, has been surging lately too, and told us after Nashville he was finally starting to feel comfortable at race pace.

In 250SX west action we’ll almost certainly see Jett Lawrence crowned champion. RJ Hampshire is the only other in championship contention, and even if he wins it, all Lawrence has to do is put it in the top ten and the championship is his.

As steep as this wall jump looks in the picture, it's even steeper in person!
As steep as this wall jump looks in the picture, it's even steeper in person! Align Media

The track here in Denver has a few long rhythm lanes, a long whoop section right after a big double, and a long start stretch that runs nearly the entire length of the floor. There's also a very steep wall jump that's just before the finish line. Interestingly enough, there are no supercross triples, although there are a couple big doubles. Last year this was a day race and the weather was pretty warm, which led to a very dry and hardpack track. They’ve been working water into the dirt this morning, and with the race taking place at night, chances are good we won’t see a return of last year’s dust bowl.

Practice will kick off soon, so be sure to check back throughout the day for a look at who’s fast in Denver.

