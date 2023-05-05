One race that comes to mind is the 1978 Houston Supercross. While I wasn't there, my dad was, and he talked about it often as a cautionary tale of sorts. It was a weekend doubleheader and Bob "Hurricane" Hannah was just beginning the best roll of his life. After having swept the Florida Winter-AMA Series, he faltered at the first couple of supercross rounds, then went on a 14-race winning streak in both AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross that would see him go undefeated from the first night of the Houston SX on March 17 to the Los Angeles Coliseum race on June 24. The promoter in the Houston Astrodome, C.E. Altman, even posted a $500 bounty of anyone that could beat Hannah. Maybe that's what helped turn the tension up and the subsequent crashes and injuries that marred the second night in Houston. First, Harley-Davidson factory rider Don "Killer" Kudalski crashed in qualifying and injured his spleen. Then Yamaha's veteran Pierre Karsmakers suffered a concussion in his heat race knocking him out for the night. Finally, a massive crash in the first turn took down Team Honda's Marty Smith and Jimmy Ellis, as well as Suzuki's Tony DiStefano. Smith ended up with a dislocated hip, Ellis with a dislocated shoulder, and DiStefano with a twisted knee. Only Tony D got back in the race, finishing 18th. He was out for two months after that.

Here's the thing: Tony DiStefano was a three-time AMA 250 Pro Motocross Champion. Marty Smith was a two-time AMA 125 National Champion as well as the reigning 500 National Champion. Jimmy Ellis was the 1975 AMA Supercross Champion, and Pierre Karsmakers was the ’73 500 National Champion, as well as the ’74 AMA Supercross Champion. But none of them ever won another AMA Supercross race again after Houston, and only Ellis would ever win another outdoor national (High Point 250 National in July ’78). That second night in Houston may have been the all-time bad night for supercross riders.

So, no one collected the $500 bounty on Bob Hannah 45 years ago, and it's no wonder why Eli Tomac ended up cruising in the main event last Saturday night.

Here’s a slightly related column we did yesterday on days when the series seems to reach an unfortunate tipping point.

One other thing: Back in 1978 there was no immediate way for injured riders to update their fans, unless they made a bunch of phone calls. If they had, we may have seen videos from Marty, Pierre, Jimmy, Tony D and “Killer” Kudalski that looked like these…