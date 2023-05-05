Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Andy Jefferson

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Andy Jefferson is the two-wheel media relations marketing manager for Husqvarna North America and he is an avid rider himself. Andy raced for many years and now has a job that a lot of us dream of. He gets to be around dirt bikes all day and even gets to build his own dream bikes from time to time so when I walked into the new Pierer Mobility building and looked at his unusual, yet beautiful looking neon yellow 2023 Husqvarna TC 250 I asked if we could do a Garage Build on his machine and he actually said yes. What is crazy to me is how little is done to this bike, but it looks totally different from the standard 2023 TC 250. I had no idea that Husqvarna offered as many accessories as they did until I did a deep dive. With the Wiseco Two-Stroke Championship at Glen Helen recently I thought this would be a fun Garage Build for all you two-stroke worshipers that have the new TC 250. The fuel injected TC 250 is all new this year and it makes for a perfect Garage Build.





Parts List:

Husqvarna Technical Accessories

Plastic Kit Electric Yellow, Factory Racing Brake Caliper, Split Triple Clamps, Wave Brake Discs, Front Disc Guard, Factory Racing Front and Rear Wheel

husqvarna-motorcycles.com

WP North America

6500 Fork Cartridge Kit, Trax Shock

wp-suspension.com

Guts Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover

gutsracing.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front 80-100-21 Tire @ 12.5 PSI

MX33 Rear 120/80-19 Tire @ 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

DeCal Works

Custom Graphic Kit

decalmx.com

Pro Circuit

Works Pipe, R304 Shorty Silencer

procircuit.com

Pro Taper

Husqvarna Stock Bend EVO Bars

protaper.com

The Bike