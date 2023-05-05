Results Archive
How to Watch: Supercross, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch Supercross, GNCC, and MXGP

May 5, 2023 11:05am
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, May 6, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This race will be the 16th round of the 2023 season and will be the eighth 250SX West Region event (of nine) of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Denver Supercross night show beginning at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Denver Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The sixth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Hoosier GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Spain. The MXGP of Spain will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Spain

     Saturday, May 6
    intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
    Arroyomolinos ES Spain
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      May 6 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      May 6 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 7 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 7 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 7 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 7 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 7 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 7 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States338
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States320
3Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany280
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia176
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States137
3Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil118
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States112
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States104
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States113
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States110
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States98
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States80
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile111
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States99
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States96
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States95
5Mason Semmens Australia84
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States134
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States112
3Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States101
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States97
5Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States79
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand140
2Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States117
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States115
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States84
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain246
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands229
3Romain Febvre France214
4Maxime Renaux France202
5Ruben Fernandez Spain182
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium265
2Andrea Adamo Italy229
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands220
4Thibault Benistant France206
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany201
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Denver Supercross

Denver Supercross Race Center

Denver Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

May 6, 2023
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
41Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
42Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 6, 2023
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
15Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
23Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Complete Entry List

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

Hoosier GNCC

Hoosier GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Spain

MXGP of Spain Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

WMX Entry List

EMX250 Entry List

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Empower Field at Mile High
Address: 1701 Bryant St
Denver, CO 80204

Practice & Qualifying — 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT 

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Ironman Raceway
Address: 1389 W 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN  47933

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to Hoosier GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Denver Supercross layout.
The 2023 Denver Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The 2023 Hoosier GNCC track map.
The 2023 Hoosier GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Derek Kelley

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Denver Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Denver, Colorado

Saturday, May 6, 2023

2023 Denver SX Schedule
2023 Denver SX Schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Hoosier GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Friday

May 5, 2023

  • 9:00am: Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm: ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 12:00am: Gates Close

Saturday

May 6, 2023

  • 6:00am: Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am: Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am: 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am: 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am: Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:05am – 10:45am: Amateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00am: Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 11:05am: Pro ATV Registration
  • 12:00am – 7:00pm: Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 1:30pm – 4:30pm: eMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm: Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 5:00pm: Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:30pm: ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located TBD
  • 7:30pm: Hoosier Ball: 3-on-3 Tournament
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm: Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am: Gates Close

Sunday

May 7, 2023

  • 6:00am: Gates Open
  • 7:00am: Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am: Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30am: Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm: Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm: Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
