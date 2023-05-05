The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, May 6, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This race will be the 16th round of the 2023 season and will be the eighth 250SX West Region event (of nine) of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Denver Supercross night show beginning at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Denver Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 a.m. PDT Sunday.
The sixth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Hoosier GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Spain. The MXGP of Spain will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 6
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
HoosiereMTB Round 3
Saturday, May 6
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of SpainSaturday, May 6
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|338
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|320
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|280
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|176
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|137
|3
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|118
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|112
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|104
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|110
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|80
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|111
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|99
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|96
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|95
|5
|Mason Semmens
|84
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|134
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|112
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|101
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|97
|5
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|79
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|140
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|117
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|115
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|84
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|246
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|229
|3
|Romain Febvre
|214
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|202
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|182
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|265
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|229
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|220
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|206
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|201
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Denver Supercross
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|41
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|42
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|Honda CRF450R
|23
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Hoosier GNCC
Hoosier GNCC Race Center
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Spain
MXGP of Spain Race Center
Timetable
MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
WMX Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Empower Field at Mile High
Address: 1701 Bryant St
Denver, CO 80204
Practice & Qualifying — 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Ironman Raceway
Address: 1389 W 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Derek Kelley
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Denver Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Denver, Colorado
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The Hoosier GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Friday
May 5, 2023
- 9:00am: Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm: ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00am: Gates Close
Saturday
May 6, 2023
- 6:00am: Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am: Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am: 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am: 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am: Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:05am – 10:45am: Amateur ATV Registration
- 11:00am: Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 11:05am: Pro ATV Registration
- 12:00am – 7:00pm: Bike Registration - All Classes
- 1:30pm – 4:30pm: eMTB Registration
- 2:00pm: Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 5:00pm: Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:30pm: ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located TBD
- 7:30pm: Hoosier Ball: 3-on-3 Tournament
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm: Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am: Gates Close
Sunday
May 7, 2023
- 6:00am: Gates Open
- 7:00am: Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am: Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30am: Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm: Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm: Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)