Watch: Denver Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Derek Kelley
May 4, 2023 4:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra & Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The 2023 Denver Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on May 6. Take a lap around Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This will be the 16th 450SX round and the eighth round (of nine) of the 250SX West Region Championship.
And check out the track preview with Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers, who catches up with Derek Kelley to preview the track this weekend.