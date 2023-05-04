Sometimes the air goes out of a series, but it doesn't change the championship. In 2012 Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto had already wrapped up the championship and was on a four-race winning streak going into the Seattle round, his hometown race. But in the main event RV twisted his knee badly going into a corner and ended up out for the series, as well as the summer. Villopoto was still so far out front that he won the series by 57 points, despite missing the final two rounds in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. Chaparral Honda's Andrew Short was the lucky recipient of Villopoto's bad luck in Seattle, and then Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey won the last two rounds. RV's departure didn't cost him the title, but it did cost him a shot at repeating as double SX/MX Champion like he did the previous seasons. It was definitely a balloon burst for both series.

And sometimes it doesn't even happen during the series. In September 1979, Bob Hannah was taking a break after having swept both the AMA Supercross Championship (for the third year in a row) and the AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship (for the second year in a row) and even the Trans-AMA Series. Hannah was water-skiing with his friend and rival Marty Tripes at Lake Havasu when he got too close to the shore and ended up badly breaking his leg. It cost Hannah not only the Trans-AMA titles, but the following year's SX and MX titles, badly deflating the interest in either series. Hannah would never be the same—he would not win another title post-injury. It's hard to imagine how different the record books would like had Bob Hannah not gone water-skiing that day in September '79.

Same goes for David Bailey and Donnie Hansen, both Team Honda factory riders who were literally in the prime of their careers. In September '82 Hansen was coming off a remarkable run, having helped Team USA win the '81 Trophee and Motocross des Nations, as well as the AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross Championships. He went to Europe to prepare for the Nations races, winning the final Grand Prix of the '82 FIM 250cc World Championships in Sweden. But then "Holeshot" was practicing at Rolf Dieffenbach's home in Germany when he crashed hard and suffered a severe concussion that turned out to be a career-ender. David Bailey was also practicing in January '87 at the Golden State warm-up race at Lake Huron in California when he went down hard. It was the "Little Professor" with a broken back that paralyzed him from the waist down. He was the reigning 500cc National Champion and was preparing to take on Honda teammate Rick Johnson for the AMA Supercross crown when the crash happened. In both cases, the accidents took the air end of the championships to follow, before they even started.