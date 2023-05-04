Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Privateer Money!

The List Privateer Money!

May 4, 2023 12:00pm
by:

Well, the field is set for this Friday’s Yamaha LCQ Challenge race in Denver. Thanks for Feld Motor Sports for letting us do this, thanks to you guys for buying raffle tickets to try to win a 2023 YZ450F or some other cool prizes. We'll keep the raffle open until Monday, so keep donating.

What we do is take all that raffle money and put 100 percent of it into a giant purse for this weekend. I think we'll reach 100k. For real. Feld Motor Sports lets us run a race on Friday afternoon, and the privateers duke it out for the money. Of course, we all know it’s hard to figure out just who is really a privateer these days. Is Dean Wilson a privateer? You know what I mean?

So here’s the format I came up with to determine who gets to race for the money: We took all the 450SX LCQ results this year and awarded fifth place (first guy to not make the main) 25 points, the sixth place guy (second guy not to make the main) got 22 and so on. (No, we didn’t do the AMA SX points scoring of 26 and 23 for first and second because that’s dumb.) My idea is that the dudes who are routinely just missing mains are still great riders but definitely aren’t making a lot of money. This race helps them. Anyways, Chase Marquier won this “LCQ Championship” going away this year, with the most points of anyone. This gives the privilege to determine how the field is going to line up. Beyond that, we took the top 17 in the points and then five wild cards which are Hunter Yoder, Luke Neese, Devin Simonson, Josh Cartwright, and Dom Thury. 

The race is 10 minutes plus a lap, we will be live streaming it on Vurb Moto and PulpMX Youtube channels and Weege and JT are in the booth with some special guests. Daniel Blair is down on the floor. They tell me there will be a 15-20 min preview show, also. I dunno. That’s up to the Vurb dudes.

Raffle is open until Monday after the race, it’s looking like we’ll have 100K or so to divide up amongst the 22 riders. Just know, the more raffle tickets you buy, the better your chances to win the YZ450F and also the more money goes to the privateer.

Here’s the entry list…but keep reading to the bottom because…wait there’s more!

Yamaha LCQ Challenge Privateer Entry List

47 Fredrik Noren Kaw MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct

73 John Short Kaw MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct

74 Logan Karnow Kawi OnlyFans, O’Neal

76 Dominique Thury Yam Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha

90 Tristan Lane GasGas Next Level Racing, Silverback Racing

125 Luke Neese Hon Red Research Group, Honda of Lynchburg

129 Lane Shaw GasGas Ez-Line, Ronnie Prado Company

141 Richard Taylor Kaw EKS Brand, FXR

170 Devin Simonson Kaw Partzilla PRMX Racing

173 Hunter Schlosser Yam Hugh Ridley, Next Level Racing

219 Chase Marquier Kaw Partzilla Prmx Racing

412 Jared Lesher Yam FMF, SLJ Services

508 Hunter Yoder Kaw Partzilla Prmx Racing, SOBMX

509 Alex Nagy Hon SKVI, FXR

512 Austin Cozadd Kaw TPJ, FLY Racing

519 Josh Cartwright Kaw Psychic Motorsports/T3 Civil/

597 Mason Kerr Hon Ramsey Subaru, Lakeside Contractors

604 Max Miller KTM   Rides Unlimited, Bell

637 Bobby Piazza Yam Alien Lab CBD, Deft Family

848 Joan Cros Kaw MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct

976 Josh Greco GasGas The Mahoney’s, Mx4christ

996 Preston Taylor Kaw Yankton Motorsports, Tamer

  • Devin Simonson Align Media
  • Joan Cros Align Media
  • Josh Cartwright Align Media
  • Josh Greco Align Media
  • Lane Shaw Steve Matthes
  • Logan Karnow Align Media
  • Preston Taylor Align Media
  • Tristan Lane Align Media

Wait, there’s more!

 Yes, last year we had a lot of fun adding “prop bets” where industry companies and industry people added more money for random positions. Check those out! A really fun list of contributors. This will add put even more money into privateer pockets on Friday. Check it out.

LCQ Prop Bets
LCQ Prop Bets


Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now