Well, the field is set for this Friday’s Yamaha LCQ Challenge race in Denver. Thanks for Feld Motor Sports for letting us do this, thanks to you guys for buying raffle tickets to try to win a 2023 YZ450F or some other cool prizes. We'll keep the raffle open until Monday, so keep donating.
What we do is take all that raffle money and put 100 percent of it into a giant purse for this weekend. I think we'll reach 100k. For real. Feld Motor Sports lets us run a race on Friday afternoon, and the privateers duke it out for the money. Of course, we all know it’s hard to figure out just who is really a privateer these days. Is Dean Wilson a privateer? You know what I mean?
So here’s the format I came up with to determine who gets to race for the money: We took all the 450SX LCQ results this year and awarded fifth place (first guy to not make the main) 25 points, the sixth place guy (second guy not to make the main) got 22 and so on. (No, we didn’t do the AMA SX points scoring of 26 and 23 for first and second because that’s dumb.) My idea is that the dudes who are routinely just missing mains are still great riders but definitely aren’t making a lot of money. This race helps them. Anyways, Chase Marquier won this “LCQ Championship” going away this year, with the most points of anyone. This gives the privilege to determine how the field is going to line up. Beyond that, we took the top 17 in the points and then five wild cards which are Hunter Yoder, Luke Neese, Devin Simonson, Josh Cartwright, and Dom Thury.
The race is 10 minutes plus a lap, we will be live streaming it on Vurb Moto and PulpMX Youtube channels and Weege and JT are in the booth with some special guests. Daniel Blair is down on the floor. They tell me there will be a 15-20 min preview show, also. I dunno. That’s up to the Vurb dudes.
Raffle is open until Monday after the race, it’s looking like we’ll have 100K or so to divide up amongst the 22 riders. Just know, the more raffle tickets you buy, the better your chances to win the YZ450F and also the more money goes to the privateer.
Here’s the entry list…but keep reading to the bottom because…wait there’s more!
Yamaha LCQ Challenge Privateer Entry List
47 Fredrik Noren Kaw MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct
73 John Short Kaw MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct
74 Logan Karnow Kawi OnlyFans, O’Neal
76 Dominique Thury Yam Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
90 Tristan Lane GasGas Next Level Racing, Silverback Racing
125 Luke Neese Hon Red Research Group, Honda of Lynchburg
129 Lane Shaw GasGas Ez-Line, Ronnie Prado Company
141 Richard Taylor Kaw EKS Brand, FXR
170 Devin Simonson Kaw Partzilla PRMX Racing
173 Hunter Schlosser Yam Hugh Ridley, Next Level Racing
219 Chase Marquier Kaw Partzilla Prmx Racing
412 Jared Lesher Yam FMF, SLJ Services
508 Hunter Yoder Kaw Partzilla Prmx Racing, SOBMX
509 Alex Nagy Hon SKVI, FXR
512 Austin Cozadd Kaw TPJ, FLY Racing
519 Josh Cartwright Kaw Psychic Motorsports/T3 Civil/
597 Mason Kerr Hon Ramsey Subaru, Lakeside Contractors
604 Max Miller KTM Rides Unlimited, Bell
637 Bobby Piazza Yam Alien Lab CBD, Deft Family
848 Joan Cros Kaw MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct
976 Josh Greco GasGas The Mahoney’s, Mx4christ
996 Preston Taylor Kaw Yankton Motorsports, Tamer
Wait, there’s more!
Yes, last year we had a lot of fun adding “prop bets” where industry companies and industry people added more money for random positions. Check those out! A really fun list of contributors. This will add put even more money into privateer pockets on Friday. Check it out.