Main image is from the 2022 Denver Supercross, photo by Align Media

Ay Denver, the sunshine state… Gorgeous! While Luke Wilson may have been wildly confused on his geography, he’s not wrong about Denver’s beauty. With spring finally arriving, Denver should be green and inviting. The mountainous backdrop creates one of the most scenic atmospheres in Monster Energy AMA Supercross (SLC is up there, too). The one caveat to this round is the altitude, wreaking havoc on torque and overall engine performance. It’s the same issue for everyone but for those trying to put big jump combinations together, the missing ooopmh is noticeable. Watch for the 250SX riders to struggle mightily on seemingly easy triples. Tougher, the rhythms exiting slower corners put a big ask on every engine. Riders will likely go up a tooth or two on the drivechain but that has ripple effects to starts and handling characteristics. Many rounds have subtle nuances that riders must account for. Denver’s adjustment is much more significant.

The start for Denver is similar to 2022, beginning in the middle of the course and bending left. It stops one lane short this year, bending back into the middle of the layout and into an immediate rhythm section. If riders can get their steeds spooled up, there is a chance for a 1-2-3-4 and into the next berm. As weird as it sounds, it will depend on how riders can maneuver over the smallest jump of the lane. There is a small bump exiting the first corner. If riders can cross it with speed and also without leaving the ground, they should be able to put it together. If it’s too large to blitz through, riders will use it as a real jump. That changes the rhythm entirely, instead making it a likely 2-3, triple onto the tabletop and step off combo. Watch for that small bump to dictate this.