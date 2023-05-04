Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

This week on SMX Insider Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair recap a wild weekend in Nashville.

It was gold record kind of night for Team Honda HRC as Chase Sexton gets his fourth win of the season and Hunter Lawrence captures his first AMA Supercross Championship. NBC Sports.com Motorsports writer Nate Ryan stops by and looks ahead to the SMX Playoffs in the big interview. In Fowlers Facts, Clinton schools the boys on historic 250 championship seasons.

If you missed the first 21 episodes, watch them below.