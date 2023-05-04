Scott Wennerstrom – Ribs, Lung | Out

Comment: Wennerstrom broke two ribs and punctured a lung in East Rutherford. He’s out for the season.

250SX West Region

Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out

Comment: Brown broke his hand while practicing and will not race any of the remaining supercross races. He also took the off time to have a damaged meniscus repaired.

Austin Forkner – Knee | Out

Comment: Forkner is out for now, following a big crash and major knee injury at the season opener. He might be back for a few rounds at the end of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vince Friese – Achilles | Out

Comment: There is no timetable on Friese’s return.

Kyle Greeson – Back | Out

Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

Comment: McAdoo dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum. He won’t be back any time soon.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is out for the supercross season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out

Comment: Robertson broke his leg in Glendale and is out for the remainder of supercross.

Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out

Comment: Walsh crashed in Seattle and broke his tibia.

Joshua Varize – Head | Out

Comment: Varize had two big crashes in East Rutherford. He left pretty banged up and dealing with a concussion. He’s not quite ready to go yet and will miss Denver.