Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia Provide Injury Updates
Following a tough weekend of Monster Energy AMA Supercross where a handful of 450SX riders went down with injury, we have a few detailed updates. Initially, Racer X learned Cooper Webb had suffered a concussion and would be out for the final two supercross rounds, as would Justin Barcia, who suffered a broken collarbone.
Yesterday we learned Jason Anderson suffered a neck injury of his own that will sideline him for at least the final two rounds of SX as well. Benny Bloss (broken collarbone) and Grant Harlan (shoulder injury) also suffered crashes that will likely sideline them for a few weeks.
This morning, both Webb and Barcia provided detailed updates via Instagram videos on their respective profiles.
Cooper Webb
Webb posted that he visited with a neurologist yesterday and will be off the bike for at least six-to-eight weeks. He said other scans of his back, neck, and collarbone were all good, although he has some bruising in those areas. The #2 stated it was unfortunate how his season ended, still being in the title fight with only three rounds remaining, but he hangs his hat high at the end of the day. Webb also states he hopes to be ready for a few rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with hopes of “coming in hot” for the inaugural three rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) to cap off the AMA SX and MX calendar year. Eight weeks from now would be about June 29. The RedBud National (round five) is July 1, the Southwick National (round six) is July 8, and the Washougal National (round seven) is July 22, but those could be quick turnarounds for Webb with limited time back on the bike. That is again, if things go according to plan. Read and/or watch his full video below.
Webb’s caption read:
“I wanted to share a quick update with you guys on Nashville and be transparent on what is next for me.
It was cool to see so many people reach out this week. Shows how awesome our little sport is 👊🏽”
In the video, Webb said the following:
“What’s up, guys, it’s Cooper here. Just wanted to give you guys a little bit of an update. So yeah, Nashville, unfortunately, was the end of my supercross season. You know, I had the incident and had a pretty good concussion. So went to the hospital straight away from the race and did a bunch of scans, CT scans, MRI. Ended up staying the night there. Luckily, nothing came back too crazy, just a moderate concussion they called it. So you know, was very fortunate there, as far as my neck and shoulder, collarbone—everything was good, nothing broken, nothing damaged. Just some bruises.
But yeah, unfortunately, that was the end of my supercross run this year. I felt like we really pushed hard and made massive strides towards obviously towards winning another championship. Had a great year. had some great battles. You know, it was an unfortunate way for it to all end, but I know I gave it my all. I was there for the fight all year and I gotta hang my hat high on that. Can’t be too bummed with how the season went. Obviously wish I could have won some more races and been a little bit closer to the title fight, you know. Eleven points is still close with three rounds to go, I felt like. Like I said, it all happens for a reason.
Next step for me, saw a neurologist yesterday and they recommended about six-to-eight weeks fully off the dirt bike. Really want to let my head rest and not have any scary things happen later in life or anything like that. So I’ll be on the mend for the next six-to-eight weeks. Gonna be full dad life, enjoying time with my wife and daughter, which will be great. And get to be a normal dude for a little bit. And then we’ll start the MX preparation. I want to try to race some of the last nationals, if not the last half but we’ll see what happens there. And then come and do the SMX playoffs.
So yeah, that’s kinda the game plan. Just wanted to fill you guys in a little bit more. But as of now I won’t be making the start of the nationals, I’ll take some time off and like I said, take some time off and like I said, I’ll hopefully be back towards the end of the nationals and come in hot for the SMX playoffs. Appreciate all the love. Keep you guys updated.”
Justin Barcia
Barcia’s video update provided more insight on his injuries as well, which also include two broken ribs and a broken right shoulder (on top of his broken collarbone). The #51 found a mis-season surge and rattled off seven straight top-five finishes before the injury (4-2-4-3-3-2-1 finishes starting at the Daytona Supercross). Barcia has undergone surgery on his collarbone but said he does not need surgery on his shoulder as he hopes to start off the bike training “soon.” There is no timetable on his return to racing. Read and/or watch his full video below.
“Hey guys, what’s up? Been a tough few days, but just wanted to give everyone an update. I had surgery on Monday on my collarbone. That’s feeling a lot better today. I ended up breaking two ribs and broke my right shoulder. The shoulder doesn’t need any surgery, so that’s great. I’m feeling a lot better today and the next few days are just gonna keep getting better, better, better. Hopefully I can start training soon. Obviously, not dirt bike [training] for a little bit. But just wanted to give a shout-out to everyone this season. It was definitely, for me, my best mentally and [physically] supercross season. Really enjoyed it. Had a lot of fun. Definitely bummer to go out this way, things happen though, it’s motorcycles. And I can’t wait to be back, racing hard, and stronger than ever.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|338
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|320
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|280
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|6
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|213
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|172
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|170
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|165