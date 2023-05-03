However, I quickly realized that I didn’t have the talent, money or the mental capacity to be a full-time racer so I bugged the crap out of Karel Kramer (former editor at Dirt Rider magazine) to let me test anything they had. One day when Karel walked into Al Baker’s XR’s Only, he asked if I had to work next Thursday (yes, I still remember what day it was on), and I told him I would find a way to get it off if he needed me. One test rider got hurt so he couldn't make this Honda CR125/250 shoot and they needed a skinny rider to be a photo model. Boom! This was my chance, and I took it. Karel liked the way I looked on a bike and also liked that I could take instructions. It was enough for him to invite me back another time and that snowballed into a 15-year relationship with the magazine. Now, keep in mind, that test rider job didn’t pay anything! But it gave me free gear, a bike to ride, parts and showed other industry companies that I was valuable. Later, I got a chance to be a contract test rider for Yamaha and KTM and that led me to my first supercross race at 27 years old! Yes, 27! Not 18, but 27! A little late, right? The point I wanted to start out with was that everyone has a different journey to the professional ranks and mine was short lived. I quickly thought better of trying to race and instead thought it would be wise to take the test rider route and build a life through dirt bikes by helping companies make their product(s) better.

Fast forward to 2023 and we have a lot of privateers on the gate at any given night show. There are even more if you look at practice on Saturday. How many of these riders are making a living racing dirt bikes? After the Nashville round, I counted 11 of the 22 main event guys that are actually probably making money at racing their dirt bikes. Sure, the other 11 that are in the main probably are making some pocket change, but they couldn't make a house payment, pay their water/electrical bills, health insurance, car insurance, food, etc. on what they are making from racing. Why are we as fans so dedicated on telling these other 11 guys as well as the other 20-30 that are not in the main event that they need to wrap it up because they will never make it? What about the 250 class riders? Does David Pulley need to wrap it up because he hasn't made a main event yet? Does Deven Raper need to wrap it up because he hasn’t made a main event in 2023? I don’t think so! At Nashville we had 46 riders in the 250 class and 47 in the 450 class? So, what you’re saying is that we should get rid of more riders? Sure, why not, let’s have 25 riders line up to try and qualify for a 22-rider main event. Yeah, that will be awesome! I’ve heard people say we only want the elite of the elite at the races, like professional football, baseball, soccer. The way those sports work, you just get cut from a team, and you’re done, straight up. What you guys don’t understand is that there are more people playing stick and ball sports than there are people that race dirt bikes. Our sport is small potatoes compared to these other sports so pushing our privateers out or shaming them and the people who have “the dream” will kill our sport as well as the people who back it. If said rider has some mommy and daddy money helping them race at 29 years old, then so be it! Who cares?! Just because you and I don’t have the same lifestyle doesn't make it wrong or bad for our sport.

If these riders that don’t make main events want to race until they’re 35 years old, who are we to sit here and tell them they can’t? Are they endangering themselves or people on the track? If so, we have a problem, but that’s not happening with the guys I’m talking about. These guys are just out there, they’re not messing with anyone else on the track. Let them race, let them try to achieve their goals, let them try to make a main event. Some racers’ trajectory in life is not like yours or mine. They will figure out on their own when it’s time to move on and do something else in life. We need as many “professional” riders as we can get. When I raced back in 2004-2005, we had anywhere between 90-110 “professional” riders trying to make the night show in each class! Now, if we are lucky, we have maybe 60 at the beginning of the year! I feel like we are so jaded as fans watching Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac circulate the track that we forget that our sport is hard as hell! Watching any “C” practice will show you that, right? Those guys don’t suck, that is actually real life, people! These “C” practice riders would work us at any local track, and they look like they are struggling out there at Anaheim 1. Why? Because our sport is hard!