7 | 15 | Dean Wilson

I thought Dean would be stoked on his race and he mostly was after the race, but he lamented that he was the same speed as Nichols (he was marking him out there) and just didn’t get the start he needed to. I don’t know, I think taking advantage of the dudes who are out is what a guy like Wilson needs to do and he did (shrugs).

8 | 9 | Adam Cianciarulo

AC was great in Nashville but the eighth doesn’t really show it. He was on the ground in the first turn, ripped through the pack to pass Anderson, and probably would’ve ended up right there in sixth before, I’m guessing, his arm issue reared its ugly head, and he was unable to keep up the pace.

9 | 11 | Kyle Chisholm

New fork setting a few weeks ago and here we are, with Chiz chizzing on the field. Kyle told me after the race that currently, he feels like last year’s Yamaha privateer Chiz was the same speed as the 2023 Hep Suzuki Chiz as of right now. I’d say he’s probably right. Even though he’s 52 years old, Kyle wants to race as many nationals as he can for the team, and World SX, and then the SMX races as well. He’ll probably squeeze a Tampa MX Thursday night race in there also.

10 | 751 | Josh Hill

Hill got a great start but got shuffled backward fast. Once he stopped the damage, he sort of rode around to get his tenth. There was like, one or two passes inside the top ten in the second half the race as the guys were just counting down the laps to avoid having the “Smashville” track get them. Hill looked to be one of those guys.

11 | 60 | Justin Starling

Starling told me he saw Grant Harlan and Barcia down and knew at that point he just wanted to get through the race and ride at “70 percent,” which he did and guess what? He got a season best position and is now looking at a top 20 in the points, which would help his pocketbook.

12 | 80 | Kevin Moranz

Last week was great for Moranz in the muck and this week was also pretty solid. He’s such a good starter that he’s been putting himself into a good position just with that skill. To me, although there’s a fine line with this, he’s a bit DGAF about being lapped. I’m sure some of the front runners would argue that he needs to be a bit more GAF about them but what it does is, it allows Moranz to make up some time on dudes behind him.