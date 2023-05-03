The hits keep coming for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team. Pierce Brown suffered a crash at the season opener and missed the first-round main event, although he would rebound with a fifth at the second-round San Diego Supercross. But it was the first of many eventual hits for the Pierer Mobility Group (KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas).

Then Michael Mosiman had a crash at the Daytona Supercross that ended his night early, although the injury was not expected to be serious. However, Mosiman had yet to return to the starting gate since and finally provided an update on April 15, stating on Instagram that he would be out for the remainder of supercross as he shifts his focus to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Pro Motocross kicks off its season May 28 at the Fox Raceway National. Mosiman post on April 15 stated:

“LIFE UPDATE:

I am getting healthy and strong and will be focusing my efforts on making a splash in the coming motocross season. I will not be racing anymore SX races this season.

Fun Fact: Brain information travels up to an impressive 268 miles per hour.”

The team still had Justin Barcia in the 450SX Class and Brown in the 250SX West Region. Barcia found a mid-season spark and started a seven-race streak of finishing inside the top five, which was capped off with a win at the weather-delayed then muddy East Rutherford Supercross. Barcia was running in a podium position over the weekend at the Nashville Supercross before he went down hard on the dragon’s back and did not finish the race. Our man on the ground Aaron Hansel talked to Director of Racing at KTM North America Roger De Coster, who said Barcia suffered a broken collarbone. Barcia’s supercross season came to a screeching halt, but the #51 had a strong year until the injury. Strong enough that the now 31-year-old re-signed with the team for two more years (2024 & 2025). Barcia’s crash and DNF allowed Ken Roczen to claim third place on the main event podium and take over fourth in the championship standings as well.