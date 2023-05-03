The hits keep coming for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team. Pierce Brown suffered a crash at the season opener and missed the first-round main event, although he would rebound with a fifth at the second-round San Diego Supercross. But it was the first of many eventual hits for the Pierer Mobility Group (KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas).
Then Michael Mosiman had a crash at the Daytona Supercross that ended his night early, although the injury was not expected to be serious. However, Mosiman had yet to return to the starting gate since and finally provided an update on April 15, stating on Instagram that he would be out for the remainder of supercross as he shifts his focus to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Pro Motocross kicks off its season May 28 at the Fox Raceway National. Mosiman post on April 15 stated:
“LIFE UPDATE:
I am getting healthy and strong and will be focusing my efforts on making a splash in the coming motocross season. I will not be racing anymore SX races this season.
Fun Fact: Brain information travels up to an impressive 268 miles per hour.”
The team still had Justin Barcia in the 450SX Class and Brown in the 250SX West Region. Barcia found a mid-season spark and started a seven-race streak of finishing inside the top five, which was capped off with a win at the weather-delayed then muddy East Rutherford Supercross. Barcia was running in a podium position over the weekend at the Nashville Supercross before he went down hard on the dragon’s back and did not finish the race. Our man on the ground Aaron Hansel talked to Director of Racing at KTM North America Roger De Coster, who said Barcia suffered a broken collarbone. Barcia’s supercross season came to a screeching halt, but the #51 had a strong year until the injury. Strong enough that the now 31-year-old re-signed with the team for two more years (2024 & 2025). Barcia’s crash and DNF allowed Ken Roczen to claim third place on the main event podium and take over fourth in the championship standings as well.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|338
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|320
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|280
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|213
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|172
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|170
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|165
Now, yet another injury has been announced. Brown took to Instagram early Wednesday morning to announce he suffered a broken hand on Friday while practicing for Pro Motocross. The Utah native said he underwent surgery on his hand, and also underwent surgery to fix a torn meniscus (in his knee) he has been dealing with as well.
“Tough news to break but unfortunately I broke my hand last Friday while prepping for outdoors and had to get it fixed up in surgery today. I’ve also been dealing with a torn meniscus for the last month or so and I went ahead and got that fixed up today too thanks to Dr. Greenbaum. We’re on the mend and imma be doing everything possible to get back ASAP. Bummed to let my team and supporters down as it’s been a tough ‘23 season. I’ll keep you guys updated on everything but I’m stoked to get healthy and come out swinging for outdoors. Thanks team❤️”
Through the first seven rounds of the 250SX West Region Championship, Brown has six main event starts with a season-best fourth at the Glendale Supercross Triple Crown. He sits eighth in the standings as the championship enters its final two rounds.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|176
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|137
|3
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|118
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|112
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|104
|6
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|99
|8
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|98
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|73
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|70
So now with Barcia and Brown sidelined as well, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team does not have any riders set to race these last two supercross rounds in Colorado and Utah. As mentioned, the Pierer Mobility Group already has a handful of injuries. For KTM, Aaron Plessinger had a crash that kept him out for the East Rutherford and Nashville SX rounds and Cooper Webb’s season came to an end in Tennessee after a heat race crash and concussion. And this is on top of Marvin Musquin, who has yet to race for KTM this season as he is recovering from a preseason wrist injury. Max Vohland in the 250SX West Region and Tom Vialle in the 250SX East Region remains the fully healthy riders on the roster.
As for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, they are currently with only one of their four riders healthy: RJ Hampshire in the 250SX West Region. Jalek Swoll will miss the entire supercross season with a broken arm, Malcolm Stewart suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery, ending his season; and Christian Craig suffered an elbow and hip injury at the Glendale Supercross. Racer X is hearing the factory Husqvarna squad will more than likely not sign any 450 fill-ins for Pro Motocross. No GasGas fill ins have been announced at this time.