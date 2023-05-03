Jason Anderson Injured in Nashville Practice Crash

After a wild night of racing in Nashville which saw many riders hit the dirt, we are now learning that the 15th round has claimed another victim. Jason Anderson took to Instagram to say that he crashed in practice, and since he did not think he was too badly injured, he ended up racing the entire day with a broken neck! He still finished sixth in the 450SX main event, proving supercross riders are a different breed of athlete. According to the Kawasaki Racing Instagram page, the #21 "will sit out the remaining rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship and will take it week by week to determine his return to racing." Here is hoping for a speedy recovery for Jason.

Here is what Jason had to say on Instagram: