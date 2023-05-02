The Nashville Supercross round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship once again provided us with great racing all day long. The Nashville SX was the 15th round (of 17) for the 450SX Class, and the ninth round (of ten) for the 250SX East Region round.

In our return to Nissan Stadium for the first time since 2019, we saw Hunter Lawrence claim his seventh win of the season, as well as clinch the 250SX East Region title one round early. In the premier class, Chase Sexton claimed his fourth win of the 2023 season. And in both classes, we saw season- and career-best rides from several riders.

Aside from the race winners, the following riders had season- and/or career-bests:

250SX:

Jo Shimoda | 2nd (season-best)

Luke Neese | 11th (season-best)

Garrett Hoffman | 21st (first ever 250SX main event start)

Jace Kessler | 21st (first ever 250SX main event start)

450SX:

Colt Nichols | 4th (season-best)

Justin Hill | 5th (ties season- and career-best)

Josh Hill | 10th (ties season-best)

Justin Starling | 11th (season-best)

Tristan Lane | 13th (career-best)

Josh Cartwright | 14th (ties season- and career-best)

Logan Karnow | 15th (career-best)

Chase Marquier | 16th (career-best)

Devin Simonson | 17th (career-best)

Max Miller | 18th (first ever 450SX main event start)

Here is what riders had to say about their respective days.

Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.

450SX

Chase Sexton | 1st

“You really have to be on your game on tracks like this; you have to approach everything with confidence. This track was so gnarly, especially towards the last couple of laps, and it forces you to keep your focus. Getting started on outdoor testing has been like a breath of fresh air, and I feel more confident in the rough stuff. Two more rounds to go, and hopefully we get some more wins under our belts and keep building momentum.”

Eli Tomac | 2nd

“We had a very solid day. I had great starts for the heat race and the main event, and I got out to the lead early. I was setting a good pace, and then I made one or two mistakes in the whoops. I backed down my pace a little bit, and then Chase was able to slide right by me. Overall, I was really happy with my riding, and the motorcycle on the starts has been awesome.

“It was a very tough track, too, because it went from a soft surface and then it turned into a dry surface, so that’s what made it hard. The transitions were soft, but at the same time, you had to manage traction. It was tough. It ended up biting quite a few guys, and I’m just happy to get out of here safe.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker

“Nashville was a good race for us. The whole day went very smooth. It’s scary to see competitors go out the way we saw with (Cooper) Webb. During the main, Eli pulled the holeshot and was riding great. He got into lapped traffic, and that allowed Chase (Sexton) to catch us. At that point, Eli calculated his risk versus reward and was smart enough to finish right where we needed.”

Ken Roczen | 3rd

"We had two completely different conditions throughout the day, from pretty wet and super tacky to dry and rutty. It was a super gnarly, sketchy track that collected a lot of people tonight. My start in the main event was horrible. My first couple of laps were absolutely horrible. I made a lot of mistakes and I went backwards. Then I just worked my way up. I wasn't really riding that well, to be honest. Once I found myself in third I had so far to go to the front and I had a gap on the rider behind me, so I was being smart. The track was sketchy and we brought it home in third with the team. A podium is great, especially with the circumstances; you have to keep it rubber side down. We may have been a bit lucky with some things tonight, but it was tough out there and we made it happen. We're back on the podium, so we're looking forward to the last few rounds to finish it out strong."

Colt Nichols | 4th

“Nashville treated me better than the last few weekends have. The day didn’t start off that great; we had a so-so qualifying. The team made some changes, and that seemed to give me more comfort. I was able to get a good start in the main event and take advantage of some other guys’ mistakes. I just rode a smooth, steady race and got my best finish of the year. Overall, it was a really good weekend for us, and I’m leaving very happy.”

Nichols posted on Instagram:

“First time in Nashville and ended the day P4! 🫡 Track was crazy but I felt comfy and was steady eddy all race. Thank you to my team for helping me get more comfort throughout the day and we keep making strides during the weeks and I’m thankful for that. 2 more to go 👊🏽💪🏽”