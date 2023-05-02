MX Sports Pro Racing Releases 2023 Pro Motocross Rules & Changes

TO: AMA Pro Motocross Licensed Riders and Crew Members

FROM: MX Sports Pro Racing

DATE: May 2, 2023

Competition Bulletin 2023-1: 2023 Pro Motocross Rules Finalized

The 2023 Rules for Professional Motocross Competition have been posted and are available for viewing. Changes include the incorporation of metal grids for the Start Line, replacement of the WOG flag with the Red Cross flag, and removal of series-provided secondary medical insurance coverage. All riders are required to carry primary medical insurance covering all event-related activity.

Changes are highlighted in red for convenience.

View the updated 2023 Rules HERE.

Please direct all questions to Roy Janson, Commissioner of Motocross for MX Sports Pro Racing, at rjanson@mxsports.com.