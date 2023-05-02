Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Enter to Win the SMX Sweepstakes: Trip for Four to a SMX Round of Your Choice

May 2, 2023 4:50pm | by:
Enter to win the SuperMotocross Championship Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the SuperMotocross Final Event of your choice in either Los Angeles, CA (9/23/23), Concord, NC (9/9/23) or Joliet, IL (9/16/23). One (1) lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for four (4) that includes: premium lower-level tickets to the SuperMotocross Final Event of your choice, roundtrip coach class airfare transportation, two (2) night hotel accommodations, and a VIP Experience.

Enter now through July 31, 2023. See OFFICIAL RULES for details.

The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now