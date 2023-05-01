PulpMX/Racer X Live Show This Friday Night Before Denver Supercross

Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
May 1, 2023 11:40am | by:
The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back this week as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer and Jason Weigandt will host a show in front of the fans Friday night in Denver. Plus, Firepower Honda's Dean Wilson will be on hand to chat, plus Matthes will grab the winner of the Friday Yamaha/Pulp MX LCQ Challenge, and some other surprise guests. Expect lots of laughs and hot takes. It all happens at the Oriental Theater this Friday night in Colorado. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Denver Supercross in Colorado

The Denver Supercross is Saturday, May 6, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, May 5).

General Admission Tickets: $40 · Purchase Below

WHEN: Friday, May 5, 2023

WHERE: The Oriental Theater
4335 W 44th Ave.
Denver CO

TIMES: Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 

Purchase tickets for the Denver SX Live Show

