Nothing lasts forever, and tonight that old adage applied to some of the stories that’ve unfolding in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Some ended in jubilation, while some come to abrupt, unexpected, and disheartening completion. Let’s get into this week’s Saturday Night Live for a closer look at some of course changes that occurred in the Nashville chapter of Monster Energy Supercross.

The biggest plot twist of the night is without question, the loss of championship contender Cooper Webb, who went down in his heat race. The crash itself was rather minor, but unfortunately, before he could get up, Adam Cianciarulo was already blasting out of the berm and his front wheel struck Webb’s head with sickening force. Likely unconscious, Webb was motionless for a moment, making it initially seem as if he was trapped underneath his bike. When he was finally able to get up, he required the assistance of the medical staff on hand to do so. It was the last anyone would see of him in competition for the rest of the night. Afterward we checked in with Roger DeCoster, who informed us Webb had sustained a big concussion, and that he was going to be undergoing scans on his neck to ensure there wasn’t any damage. This spells the end of Webb’s season, and his quest for a third 450SX championship.