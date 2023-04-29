In 250SX action things aren’t nearly as close. In fact, the championship is almost certain to be wrapped up by Hunter Lawrence today. Lawrence holds a commanding 49-point lead over Haiden Deegan in second. That means all he has to do is score three points and he’s the 2023 250SX east champ. In case you’re wondering, that’s 20th or better. Lawrence has got this in the bag. That doesn’t mean the racing won’t be excellent, however. Deegan and Max Anstie, who won his first career supercross race last week, are separated by just a single point, with Deegan holding the advantage. Both have been riding great all season, and neither one of them wants to be the one who finishes the season in third. Keep on an eye on this one, it could get nuts!

The track here in Nissan Stadium looks good. The region had some rain in the last few days, and it definitely made its way into the dirt here, but fortunately they were able to build it quickly and get the lanes tarped before any real damage could occur. Yesterday afternoon on track walk there was plenty of standing water in places, and the transitions between jumps were quite muddy, but don’t expect that to be an issue today. They had mounds of dry dirt saved to spread where needed, and they worked hard to get today’s racing surface into good shape. There are still a few soft spots this morning, but expect the track to shape up as the day progresses.

As far as the build, it looks fast. No wall jumps or anything of that nature anywhere and at first glance, it all looks pretty straightforward, and it looks like a layout on which the guys can get a good flow going. The whoops are short and don't look like they'll be giving the riders much of a problem, unless they break down weird. The sand section starts with a right-hander and leads into some rollers, but it doesn’t look especially tricky. It does, however, have a lot of very small pebbles mixed in with it, so you can bet that roost is going to be painful! Stay tuned, practice is set to begin shortly.