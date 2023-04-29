Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Nissan Stadium in beautiful downtown Nashville, TN. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
With just three rounds remaining, including today, it’s safe to say we're in the homestretch of the 2023 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Things have been about as tight as anyone could hope for in the 450SX Class, with Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb slugging it out for control of the championship, and guys like Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, and more, also owning a portion of the spotlight here and there. But it’s been Tomac who’s made moves to begin taking ownership of the title as the season enters the twilight phase—he’s stacked a significant number of points on Webb at recent rounds and now leads the championship by eleven points. If Webb wants to stay in this thing he needs to fire back hard today. Maybe he’ll get some help from guys like Barcia, who won his first race of the season last week, and Sexton, who’s been crazy fast when he’s able to stay off the ground. One rider who won't be part of the action tonight is Aaron Plessinger, who crashed hard last week and is still feeling the effects. For a complete look at who's in and who's out, check out our Injury Report.
In 250SX action things aren’t nearly as close. In fact, the championship is almost certain to be wrapped up by Hunter Lawrence today. Lawrence holds a commanding 49-point lead over Haiden Deegan in second. That means all he has to do is score three points and he’s the 2023 250SX east champ. In case you’re wondering, that’s 20th or better. Lawrence has got this in the bag. That doesn’t mean the racing won’t be excellent, however. Deegan and Max Anstie, who won his first career supercross race last week, are separated by just a single point, with Deegan holding the advantage. Both have been riding great all season, and neither one of them wants to be the one who finishes the season in third. Keep on an eye on this one, it could get nuts!
The track here in Nissan Stadium looks good. The region had some rain in the last few days, and it definitely made its way into the dirt here, but fortunately they were able to build it quickly and get the lanes tarped before any real damage could occur. Yesterday afternoon on track walk there was plenty of standing water in places, and the transitions between jumps were quite muddy, but don’t expect that to be an issue today. They had mounds of dry dirt saved to spread where needed, and they worked hard to get today’s racing surface into good shape. There are still a few soft spots this morning, but expect the track to shape up as the day progresses.
As far as the build, it looks fast. No wall jumps or anything of that nature anywhere and at first glance, it all looks pretty straightforward, and it looks like a layout on which the guys can get a good flow going. The whoops are short and don't look like they'll be giving the riders much of a problem, unless they break down weird. The sand section starts with a right-hander and leads into some rollers, but it doesn’t look especially tricky. It does, however, have a lot of very small pebbles mixed in with it, so you can bet that roost is going to be painful! Stay tuned, practice is set to begin shortly.
Free (Untimed) Practice
Not much to talk about in untimed practice sessions. The gushy parts of the track, especially between the jumps, quickly rutted up, and the whoops, as expected haven’t been much of a challenge for the guys so far. In the 250 Class Jordon Smith was fastest with a 56.298, but Haiden Deegan wasn’t far off with a 56.480. Times were substantially quicker for the 450s, with Tomac turning in the fastest time, a 54.454, followed by Justin Barcia, who recorded a 54.707.