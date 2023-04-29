Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Alexandre Marques
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Aaron Plessinger Sidelined for Nashville Supercross

April 29, 2023 10:50am | by: &
Aaron Plessinger Sidelined for Nashville Supercross

Following a hard crash in New Jersey, Aaron Plessinger posted on Instagram on Tuesday that he was hoping to lineup for this weekend's Nashville Supercross. However, KTM has announced the #7 will be sidelined for today's racing in Tennessee. 

The following press release is from KTM:

Aaron Plessinger Sidelined For Nashville Supercross

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has confirmed that 450SX rider Aaron Plessinger will sit out Round 15 of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship this weekend in Nashville, as he continues to recover from the effects of a crash during practice last Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Immediately following his fall, Plessinger received on-site care from the Alpinestars medical team, revealing no signs of damage through an X-Ray. The fan favorite returned to his home base in Florida to undergo further evaluation and an MRI on his hips this week and he was again cleared of any major injury.

Despite dealing with heavy bruising, swelling, and soreness, Plessinger and the team have since made the tough decision to forego lining up in Nashville, with intentions of healing up to be ready to race the penultimate round of the season in Denver on May 6.

With a season-high finish of third at Round 6 in Tampa, Plessinger has recorded a total of four top-five finishes this season aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, where he sits seventh overall in the highly-competitive 450SX Championship series.

