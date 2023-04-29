Between a Rock and a Hard Place

After finishing a disappointing fifth last week, Cooper Webb is now in the difficult position of being eleven points out of the championship with just three races remaining. Even if he wins the rest of them, which is what he’s going to have to do, it may not be enough to catch Eli Tomac, who’s shown very few weaknesses this season. How will Webb react to the mounting pressure when the gate drops in Nashville? -Hansel

Fire Power

Max Anstie has been fantastic this season, ending up on the podium more often than not. He was especially good in East Rutherford, where he used the mud to his advantage to score his first ever supercross win. His description of turning his team owner, Yarrive Konsky, upside down and shaking the coins out of his pockets to get his win bonus, was almost as entertaining as the race itself! Now that he’s got that first one out of the way, can he get another one in Nashville? – Hansel

Title Time

With just two 250SX East Region races remaining, Hunter Lawrence holds a 49-point lead over Haiden Deegan in second. That means all he has to do is score three points in Nashville and the title is his no matter what. In other words, 20th or better gets it done. Yes, anything can happen in racing, but Lawrence could probably score three points with a kangaroo riding shotgun in a sidecar. Blindfolded. Look for Lawrence to win his first AMA title in Nashville. -Hansel