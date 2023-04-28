Watch: Nashville Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Shane McElrath
April 28, 2023 10:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The 2023 Nashville Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on April 29. Take a lap around Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the 15th 450SX round and the ninth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.
And check out the track preview with Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers, who catches up with Shane McElrath to preview the track this weekend.