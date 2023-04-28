Some inventions, tools, and techniques have advanced the sport of motocross significantly since their inception. The Racer X staff explains some of those advancements in this feature, “Next Level,” and this month, we’re taking a look at floating rear brake systems, which are actually no longer in use on modern motocross bikes. Now, you might be thinking, how can something be next level if it’s not used anymore? Well, it could be irrelevant, or it could just be something that went away, and nobody is really sure why. Either way, it’s an interesting concept, especially to Dave Osterman, which is who we talked to for this installment of Next Level.

If you don’t know who Osterman is, just be aware that he’s been in this industry for decades and is no stranger to the technical side of motocross technology. He’s worked at Honda, Yamaha of Troy, Pro Circuit, and more. He was even the team manager for Team TwoTwo Motorsports. He’s also very passionate about the concept of a floating rear brake system. Don’t confuse that with the idea of a floating rotor, which is a completely unrelated concept. A floating rear brake system is designed to maintain proper performance from the rear shock. Confused? Let’s get into it.

To help understand the value of a floating system, Osterman instructed us to perform an interesting exercise. First, sit on a motocross bike and feel the way the suspension moves up and down freely. Then depress the rear brake and notice how much differently it behaves.

“If you push up and down, your suspension, if it’s set right, will telescope up and down fairly evenly,” Osterman explains. “Then while you’re doing that, take your foot and slowly put a little rear brake on. It’s not going to telescope anymore, it becomes what I call the monkey motion. It binds up the rear shock.”