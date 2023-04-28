Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Exhaust Podcast: Dustin Pipes and Larry Brooks

Exhaust Podcast Dustin Pipes and Larry Brooks

April 28, 2023 2:10pm
by:

Another podium and a Big Apple success story over the weekend for Ken Roczen and his new team, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki (under the HEP Motorsports Suzuki umbrella). Jason Weigandt chats with team co-owner Dustin Pipes to get an idea of how the team started and grew to the point where it could grab a free agent like Roczen, and then also plays an interview with Larry Brooks from after the team's feel-good first win in Indianapolis. As a bonus, we throw in the full audio from this weekend's post-race press conference, featuring Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, and Roczen.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School and the WD-40 brand. Also, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new spring line of apparel.

