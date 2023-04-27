First off, the delay was because of lightning expected soon in the area. Initially when the delay happened, there was no rain falling or lightning visible inside the stadium. I covered the timeline of the delay from my perspective in the press box in my Saturday Night Live race report on Sunday, so I will spare the entire detailed updates. The stadium itself made the call to clear the track/lower bowl area because of expected lightning in the area (we were later told this is an often occurrence at said venue, it also has happened at NFL games). The 250SX riders disappeared back up the tunnel as a message was played over the loudspeakers and shown on the jumbotron video boards asking fans to take cover inside the stadium (tunnel for those on track, concourse for those in the seats without cover).

The expected weather did eventually show up. Shortly into the break, the rain started to fall. And man, did it come down hard. Eventually, the track was a soggy, sloppy mess. Most riders had their bikes prepped just as they did for the beginning of the night show, so as teams found out they would be racing again shortly in the mud, they went into a shuffle mode in the tunnel, prepping both bike and rider gear for the different conditions. For 250 teams, this was extra challenging because the bikes were still located in the tunnel, and not at the team trucks, and the stadium did not want anyone riding bikes through the pits and back to the trucks with lightening in the area. So, mechanics had to swap into mud setups in the tunnel, not their usual pit areas.

Our Jason Weigandt was down in the tunnel working for the Peacock TV broadcast. The delays came in half-hour waves. First, the gate was cleared at about 9 pm, the delay was to hold until at least 9:30. Then it was pushed to 10 pm and then finally a decision was made that racing would begin around 10:30. Finally, at 10:15 fans were told they could return to the seats, and racing would resume at 10:25.

Everyone knows what happened next. The 250SX riders blasted through the puddle-covered track as Max Anstie went on to claim the 250SX main event win to earn his first career AMA Supercross race win. The 250cc showdown was followed by Justin Barcia claiming his first win of the season (and sixth of his career) in the premier class main event.