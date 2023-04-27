Last weekend's main events at MetLife Stadium were run under some of the muddiest, wettest conditions we have ever seen in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, or any supercross race, for that matter. The lightning came just before the start of the 250 SX main event, and then the rain followed shortly while the stadium was being temporarily cleared due to safety concerns. When the starting gate finally did drop, it came down with an epic splash, as the floor of MetLife Stadium was practically filled up with water! The races were shortened, and somehow both mains managed to not only be completed, but they were quite entertaining as well. Congratulations to Firepower Honda's Max Anstie on his first-ever win, as well as another main event win for Red Bull/TLD GasGas veteran Justin Barcia (who had just signed a contract extension for two more seasons).

We've done lists on "Extreme Weather Races" before but we thought we would update it by adding the MetLife main events to it, and also make this List about supercross races only, and not outdoor nationals (Millville '06), the Motocross of Nations (Unadilla '87, Foxhills '98) and even Loretta Lynn's (1985 and '95).

2005 Anaheim Supercross: Remember the "Perfect Storm" opening round? Ricky Carmichael was coming back from missing '04 SX with a knee injury, James Stewart was moving up to the 250 class, Jeremy McGrath was coming out of retirement, Travis Pastrana was still dabbling in racing (when he was healthy enough) and Chad Reed was the defending champion. But all of that pretty much went out the window when a weather phenomonon called "El Nino" swamped Anaheim's Angels Stadium. A real storm dampened the perfect storm, and Factory Connection Honda's Kevin Windham won it. Mike LaRocco was second and RC third.

2008 Daytona Supercross: Another absolutely epic rainstorm, but this time at Daytona International Speedway. Chad Reed had it in the bag too, but then just two turns from the finish line, just before the soggy conclusion of what was already a shortened main event, his Yamaha's engine let go. The mud was so deep Reed could not get it out of the hole he had sunk in, and his night ended on a mud-splatted haybale. Kevin Windham once again showed off the mud-riding skills he developed while growing up racing in the Louisiana Bayou, though he did get a lucky break in Reed's misfortune. Team Honda's Davi Millsaps was second, and Michigan privateer Jacob Marsack finished to give the Red Riders a sweep of the podium in the 450 SX main event. (And Antonio Balbi was fifth and Heath Voss sixth, both on Hondas--and the 250 class was won by rookie Trey Canard on a CRF250.) There have been other muddy Daytona SX races, but nothing close to as bad as '08.