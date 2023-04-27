Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: East Rutherford Race Examination

April 27, 2023 4:50pm | by:

It's was a wet and messy East Rutherford Supercross last weekend and Justin Barcia wanted to waste zero time behind other riders. We talk about his early moves and how it set up the rest of the race, how crazy these guys are to still do big rhythm lines in the mud, and even break down Barcia's spinning burnout celebration.

Then we see how the Max's of Anstie and Vohland set the tone early in the 250SX main event, how hard Haiden Deegan was pushing in the wet conditions, and what the heck happened in the final corner with RJ Hampshire and Jett Lawrence. All that and more this week on Race Examination.

Film: Feld Motor Sports & Tom Journet

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

