Nashville Supercross is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

April 27, 2023 1:30pm | by:
Nashville Supercross is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

This weekend’s 15th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This weekend’s race will also be the ninth 250SX East Region race (of ten) of the season and the 15th round of all-new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

But you will want to get ready to watch earlier than usual, as the Nashville Supercross will race during the day. Also note that the race airs on NBC this weekend (these day races are built around fitting into the NBC TV schedule). This will be the final "day race" event of the 17-round supercross season.

What you need to know the most for the Nashville SX: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

Friday’s press day riding session has already been canceled due to expected rain. Luckily, Saturday's weather forecast looks a little better.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT and heat races begin just after 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The 250SX main event will take place at 4:52 p.m. EDT/1:52 p.m. PDT and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:26 p.m. EDT/2:26 p.m. PDT.

Supercross TV Schedule

Below is the full race day schedule.

Note: all times local to Nashville, Tennessee.

2023 Nashville SX schedule
2023 Nashville SX schedule AMA
