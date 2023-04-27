Racing commences this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Head | TBD
Comment: Cianciarulo was in the wrong place at the wrong time when Justin Barcia made a mistake and swerved into Cianciarulo’s path last Saturday in East Rutherford. He went into concussion protocol, but he rode yesterday (Wednesday) and from what we were told, the likelihood of him racing this weekend is high.
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
Comment: Craig is out for the season after a bad crash in Glendale resulted in a dislocated hip and broken elbow.
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis returned to action in Daytona after sustaining a concussion early in the season, but another crash there put him back on the sidelines. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is out indefinitely after a preseason crash left him with multiple severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.
Scott Meshey – Leg | Out
Comment: Meshey is out for the season with a fractured tibia.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin is currently out with a broken scaphoid sustained early in the season. There is currently no timetable on his return.
Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out
Comment: Pauli severed his thumb in Indianapolis. He’s out for Nashville.
Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In (likely)
Comment: Plessinger is dealing with a lot of swelling, bruising, and general discomfort following a big crash during practice in East Rutherford. He posted on Instagram that he hopes to be racing this weekend, but it has yet to be confirmed.
Alex Ray – Finger | Out
Comment: Ray hopes to be back for the final two races after breaking his finger in Detroit.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged knee.
250SX EAST REGION
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker will return for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after fracturing his arm before the season.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Comment: Marchbanks is out for the season due to a wrist injury. He should be back for motocross.
Jeremy Martin – Lung | In
Comment: Martin unknowingly sustained a collapsed lung in Atlanta, which prevented him from flying to East Rutherford. He’ll be back in Nashville.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out
Comment: Mosiman is focusing on making a strong return for motocross after getting banged up pretty good in Daytona. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out
Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion at the Indianapolis Supercross.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll is out for the season due to a broken arm suffered during the preseason.
Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone | Out
Comment: Thrasher is out for the year after a big crash in Atlanta dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone.
250SX WEST REGION
250SX West Region action will resume in Denver, Colorado, on May 6.
Julien Benek – Thumb
Comment: Benek is out with a broken thumb sustained in Seattle.
Austin Forkner – Knee
Comment: Forkner is working toward possibly being ready for a few rounds of Pro Motocross at the end of the season after hurting his knee in a big crash off the start at Anaheim 1.
Vince Friese – Achilles
Comment: There is no timetable on Friese’s return, who, what we’re hearing, sustained an Achilles injury before the season.
Kyle Greeson – Back
Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
Comment: McAdoo underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum. He’s out for several months.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist
Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.
Stilez Robertson – Leg
Comment: Robertson is out with a broken leg, sustained in Glendale.
Josh Varize – Banged Up
Comment: Varize had a huge crash during practice in East Rutherford when he hit the eject button in the air over the finish line jump. He went on to race that night, but had another big one in the LCQ, which prompted a red flag.
Dylan Walsh – Leg
Comment: Walsh crashed in Seattle and broke his tibia.