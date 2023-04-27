Results Archive
Injury Report: Nashville

April 27, 2023 4:45pm
by:

Racing commences this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Head | TBD

Comment: Cianciarulo was in the wrong place at the wrong time when Justin Barcia made a mistake and swerved into Cianciarulo’s path last Saturday in East Rutherford. He went into concussion protocol, but he rode yesterday (Wednesday) and from what we were told, the likelihood of him racing this weekend is high.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Comment: Craig is out for the season after a bad crash in Glendale resulted in a dislocated hip and broken elbow.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis returned to action in Daytona after sustaining a concussion early in the season, but another crash there put him back on the sidelines. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out indefinitely after a preseason crash left him with multiple severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Comment: Meshey is out for the season with a fractured tibia.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin is currently out with a broken scaphoid sustained early in the season. There is currently no timetable on his return.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out

Comment: Pauli severed his thumb in Indianapolis. He’s out for Nashville.

Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In (likely)

Comment: Plessinger is dealing with a lot of swelling, bruising, and general discomfort following a big crash during practice in East Rutherford. He posted on Instagram that he hopes to be racing this weekend, but it has yet to be confirmed.

Plessinger talks with his mechanic Jade Dungey after his crash in Free Practice in East Rutherford.
Plessinger talks with his mechanic Jade Dungey after his crash in Free Practice in East Rutherford. Align Media

Alex Ray – Finger | Out

Comment: Ray hopes to be back for the final two races after breaking his finger in Detroit.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged knee.

250SX EAST REGION

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Comment: Hammaker will return for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after fracturing his arm before the season.

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out

Comment: Marchbanks is out for the season due to a wrist injury. He should be back for motocross.

Jeremy Martin – Lung | In

Comment: Martin unknowingly sustained a collapsed lung in Atlanta, which prevented him from flying to East Rutherford. He’ll be back in Nashville.

Martin collecting himself after his crash during the main event in Atlanta.
Martin collecting himself after his crash during the main event in Atlanta. Align Media

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out

Comment: Mosiman is focusing on making a strong return for motocross after getting banged up pretty good in Daytona. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out

Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion at the Indianapolis Supercross.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out

Comment: Swoll is out for the season due to a broken arm suffered during the preseason.

Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone | Out

Comment: Thrasher is out for the year after a big crash in Atlanta dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone.

250SX WEST REGION

250SX West Region action will resume in Denver, Colorado, on May 6.

Julien Benek – Thumb

Comment: Benek is out with a broken thumb sustained in Seattle.

Austin Forkner – Knee

Comment: Forkner is working toward possibly being ready for a few rounds of Pro Motocross at the end of the season after hurting his knee in a big crash off the start at Anaheim 1.

Vince Friese – Achilles

Comment: There is no timetable on Friese’s return, who, what we’re hearing, sustained an Achilles injury before the season.

Kyle Greeson – Back

Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder

Comment: McAdoo underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum. He’s out for several months.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist

Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

Stilez Robertson – Leg

Comment: Robertson is out with a broken leg, sustained in Glendale.

Josh Varize – Banged Up

Comment: Varize had a huge crash during practice in East Rutherford when he hit the eject button in the air over the finish line jump. He went on to race that night, but had another big one in the LCQ, which prompted a red flag.

Dylan Walsh – Leg

Comment: Walsh crashed in Seattle and broke his tibia.

The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now