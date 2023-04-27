Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Comment: Craig is out for the season after a bad crash in Glendale resulted in a dislocated hip and broken elbow.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis returned to action in Daytona after sustaining a concussion early in the season, but another crash there put him back on the sidelines. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out indefinitely after a preseason crash left him with multiple severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Comment: Meshey is out for the season with a fractured tibia.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin is currently out with a broken scaphoid sustained early in the season. There is currently no timetable on his return.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out

Comment: Pauli severed his thumb in Indianapolis. He’s out for Nashville.

Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In (likely)

Comment: Plessinger is dealing with a lot of swelling, bruising, and general discomfort following a big crash during practice in East Rutherford. He posted on Instagram that he hopes to be racing this weekend, but it has yet to be confirmed.