It seems like everybody in the Futures or the most part has been kind of racing each other clean. You guys high-fived afterwards. Was there any congrats or anything? What was that exchange like with you guys?

Yeah, we both just said good job to each other and that he’s riding great. He was definitely faster than me tonight. I need to go back and rewatch the race and see what I need to improve on.

Heading into the finale, the starts have been pretty good. Like you said, the laps haven’t been perfect, but you’ve been having yourself in clean air which has helped a lot. What are your expectations and thoughts heading into the finale?

Thoughts into the finale is I’m just going to go back these next, I think we have four weeks until then, so going to go back and work on the things that need to change and try to get off to another good start and maybe pull a bigger lead this time.

After that, just Loretta Lynn’s prep and moving into outdoors training a little bit?

Yeah. Right after Salt Lake I’ll get back on outdoors and then we’ll go into Loretta’s prep. We’ll see if maybe we’ll ride the last couple nationals, depending on how Loretta’s goes.

Daxton Bennick | 2nd

Bennick said the following in a Yamaha press release:

“Qualifying was a little rough for me, but I knew I had to make it count in the main event. I didn’t put myself in a great spot off the start, but I charged really hard. I caught up to second, and I closed in on the leader. I almost had it! I went to send it, but I just came up a little short. I felt like I rode really well, though, and I’m looking forward to the finale in Salt Lake.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“Lucky for Dax, he got to run his main before the rain hit. He found himself around fifth off the start and was able to get into third fast. He had some very good creative lines that had him running some of the fastest laps of the race and got into second on the last lap, and was in contention for the win. A last-turn-pass attempt didn’t work out and landed him second on the podium. Overall, it was a great race for him as he showed great speed and determination to win! We are excited for the final Futures round in Salt Lake.”

Ryder DiFrancesco | 3rd

DiFrancesco said the following in a Kawasaki press release:

“It’s great to be getting this experience on these tracks and I’m glad we got our race in before the rain came so we could get some clean laps. Those guys raced hard, and the pace was high, so I just focused on nailing my laps with consistent runs through the whoops and avoiding any costly mistakes. I want to be fighting for the win always, but it’s nice to have another podium and to keep building from the SX Futures experience.”