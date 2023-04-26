Mud Max’s First
Max Anstie earned his maiden AMA Supercross win at the East Rutherford Supercross over the weekend. The Fire Power Parts Honda Racing rider becomes only the fifth different rider to earn a 250SX main event win this season. Anstie becomes the 121st different rider to claim a 125/250SX main event in AMA Supercross history, with his maiden win coming in his 24th career 250SX main event start.
Barcia's Sixth
Justin Barcia earned his first win of the 2023 season—his sixth 450SX win, and his first since the 2021 Houston 1 Supercross.
Barcia becomes the fifth different 450SX race winner so far this season. We have had five straight seasons of having five different winners in 17 rounds, as the 2018 season saw only four different winners. Will we see another different winner in the final three rounds and see our first six-winner season since 2015? Or will the five riders that have won this season win the final three rounds?
Over Ten Years A Part
Barcia’s first premier class win came at the 2013 Phoenix Supercross on January 12, 2013. His sixth career 450SX win came on April 22, 2023—over 3,752 days (or 10 years, 3 months, 10 days) after his maiden win.
Most Through 14 by the #51
In the latter stages of his 11th season in the premier class of AMA Supercross, Justin Barcia’s 265 points this season are his most points scored through the first 14 rounds of a season. It seems like the #51 has more in the tank still—and he just re-signed for another two years with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas.
Other Random Stuff
First Non-HRC/Star Win
Anstie’s win was the first 250SX main event win of the season that was not Honda HRC nor Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Those two factory team has claimed the previous 13 straight 250SX main event wins so far this season (11 by Honda, two by Yamaha).
Still Only 2
But Anstie winning over the weekend on a Honda CRF250R means still only two brands have taken a 250SX main event win so far this season: Honda (12) and Yamaha (2).
Dad Pods
After not seeing a podium sweep by all fathers prior to this season, we see our third all-father 450SX podium sweep of this season.
One Brand Sweeping 250SX Podium
According to the SMX Public Relations team, the all-Honda 250SX podium sweep in New Jersey was the first time a brand swept a podium since 2011.
St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Race
This weekend’s race was the Love Moto Stop Cancer race, a race dedicated to the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Riders had special race gear and graphics on their bike, displaying artwork from St. Jude patients. Check out some photos from below.
Max Anstie's Honda CRF250R. Enzo Lopes' FXR gear. Phoenix Racing Honda Jeremy Martin's Yamaha YZ250F. RJ Hampshire Pierce Brown Barcia Pierce Brown and team manager Max Lee. Case Cochran's 250SX Futures bike RJ Hampshire's kit Hunter Lawrence's front fender Barcia's in his goggles Barcia's goggles Benny Bloss Talon Hawkins' race bike Shane McElrath Hunter Lawrence's race bike. Kevin Moranz Enzo Lopes' kit Grant Harlan's kit Mitchell Harrison's kit Justin Starling Austin Politelli Partzilla PRMX Racing Kawasaki's bikes. Grant Harlan Dean Wilson Dean Wilson's race bike Coty Shock's race bike Justin Barcia's Oakley goggles. Dan Hubbard, Daniel Blair, and Phil Nicoletti on Race Day Live Kevin Moranz's helmet. Moranz's front fender. Moranz's front number plate. Garrett Hoffman's side number place. Austin Cozadd's Kawasaki KX450F. Cozadd's side shroud.
Post-Race Penalty Report
There were no infractions in either class this weekend.
