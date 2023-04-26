Results Archive
Redux: East Rutherford News and Notes

Redux East Rutherford News and Notes

April 26, 2023 6:00pm
by:

Mud Max’s First

Max Anstie earned his maiden AMA Supercross win at the East Rutherford Supercross over the weekend. The Fire Power Parts Honda Racing rider becomes only the fifth different rider to earn a 250SX main event win this season. Anstie becomes the 121st different rider to claim a 125/250SX main event in AMA Supercross history, with his maiden win coming in his 24th career 250SX main event start.

Barcia's Sixth

Justin Barcia earned his first win of the 2023 season—his sixth 450SX win, and his first since the 2021 Houston 1 Supercross.

Barcia becomes the fifth different 450SX race winner so far this season. We have had five straight seasons of having five different winners in 17 rounds, as the 2018 season saw only four different winners. Will we see another different winner in the final three rounds and see our first six-winner season since 2015? Or will the five riders that have won this season win the final three rounds?

  • Max Anstie Align Media
  • Justin Barcia Align Media

Over Ten Years A Part

Barcia’s first premier class win came at the 2013 Phoenix Supercross on January 12, 2013. His sixth career 450SX win came on April 22, 2023—over 3,752 days (or 10 years, 3 months, 10 days) after his maiden win.

Most Through 14 by the #51

In the latter stages of his 11th season in the premier class of AMA Supercross, Justin Barcia’s 265 points this season are his most points scored through the first 14 rounds of a season. It seems like the #51 has more in the tank still—and he just re-signed for another two years with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas.

Other Random Stuff

First Non-HRC/Star Win

Anstie’s win was the first 250SX main event win of the season that was not Honda HRC nor Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Those two factory team has claimed the previous 13 straight 250SX main event wins so far this season (11 by Honda, two by Yamaha).

Still Only 2

But Anstie winning over the weekend on a Honda CRF250R means still only two brands have taken a 250SX main event win so far this season: Honda (12) and Yamaha (2).

Dad Pods

After not seeing a podium sweep by all fathers prior to this season, we see our third all-father 450SX podium sweep of this season.

The 2023 East Rutherford Supercross 450SX podium.
The 2023 East Rutherford Supercross 450SX podium. Align Media

One Brand Sweeping 250SX Podium

According to the SMX Public Relations team, the all-Honda 250SX podium sweep in New Jersey was the first time a brand swept a podium since 2011.

St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Race  

This weekend’s race was the Love Moto Stop Cancer race, a race dedicated to the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Riders had special race gear and graphics on their bike, displaying artwork from St. Jude patients. Check out some photos from below.

  • Max Anstie's Honda CRF250R. Align Media
  • Enzo Lopes' FXR gear. Align Media
  • Phoenix Racing Honda Align Media
  • Phoenix Racing Honda Align Media
  • Enzo Lopes' FXR gear. Align Media
  • Phoenix Racing Honda Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin's Yamaha YZ250F. Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin's Yamaha YZ250F. Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin's Yamaha YZ250F. Align Media
  • Enzo Lopes' FXR gear. Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Pierce Brown Align Media
  • Barcia Align Media
  • Pierce Brown and team manager Max Lee. Align Media
  • Case Cochran's 250SX Futures bike Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire's kit Align Media
  • HunterLawrence's front fender Align Media
  • Barcia's in his goggles Align Media
  • Barcia's goggles Align Media
  • Benny Bloss Align Media
  • Barcia's goggles Align Media
  • Benny Bloss Align Media
  • Talon Hawkins' race bike Align Media
  • Barcia's goggles Align Media
  • Shane McElrath Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence's race bike. Align Media
  • Kevin Moranz Align Media
  • Kevin Moranz Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Enzo Lopes' kit Align Media
  • Grant Harlan's kit Align Media
  • Mitchell Harrison's kit Align Media
  • Justin Starling Align Media
  • Austin Politelli Align Media
  • Partzilla PRMX Racing Kawasaki's bikes. Align Media
  • Partzilla PRMX Racing Kawasaki's bikes. Align Media
  • Grant Harlan Align Media
  • Dean Wilson Align Media
  • Dean Wilson's race bike Align Media
  • Dean Wilson Align Media
  • Dean Wilson's race bike Align Media
  • Coty Shock's race bike Align Media
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Justin Barcia's Oakley goggles. Mitch Kendra
  • Justin Barcia's Oakley goggles. Mitch Kendra
  • Dan Hubbard, Daniel Blair, and Phil Nicoletti on Race Day Live Mitch Kendra
  • Kevin Moranz's helmet. Mitch Kendra
  • Moranz's front fender. Mitch Kendra
  • Moranz's front number plate. Mitch Kendra
  • Garrett Hoffman's side number place. Mitch Kendra
  • Austin Cozadd's Kawasaki KX450F. Mitch Kendra
  • Cozadd's side shroud. Mitch Kendra

Post-Race Penalty Report

There were no infractions in either class this weekend.

Vlogs

Haiden Deegan

Kevin Moranz

Cullin Park

Justin Starling

Shane McElrath

Muc-off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Videos Worth a Watch

Supercross training from the opening ceremonies lap from the 450SX top riders.

RJ Hampshire walking to the starting line after the weather delay.

Lightning Delay Sets Up Breakthrough Winners in New Jersey | Racer X Films

We published post-race rider quotes in a separate post earlier today. Check those out here if you missed it.

