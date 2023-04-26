Jeremy Hand | 21st

“Insane weekend in New Jersey! Stepped up to the 450 class for the weekend. P18 in qualifying out of C practice which I was stoked on because the track was shot🤣 got a good start in the heat and ran 8th with some good battles. Main event was crazy with how much it rained just wanted to stay up and see what happen from there got into around 12th about halfway but another rider had other plans and took me down. P21 on the night happy with the way I rode the 450 and adapted to the track throughout the day!”

Devin Simonson | 22nd

“MetLife- My first 450 main event was gnarly! Was Stoked to get out front in the LCQ and ride like myself leading from start to finish. Main event obviously everyone saw how muddy it was, right off the start I went to pull my roll off and the string broke in my hand so pulled into mechanics area for a goggle swap first lap and it was a wash from there😬 lots of positives and ready to keep building these last three rounds🙏🏻 @partzilla @teamprmx”

John Short | 5th in LCQ, DNQ for main event

“East Rutherford ✅ thanks team for the support lets get em in Nashville!”

Josh Cartwright | 15th in LCQ, DNQ for main event

“Tough weekend in New Jersey, we learn on our bad days. I felt off all day in practice and didn’t have the speed I should have in the heat race. Then, in the LCQ, I made a stupid mistake, mis-timed Chase’s wheel and ended up crashing.

The @freakin.sneaks helmet looked awesome this weekend! If you are looking for some custom shoe designs, check him out!

I am looking forward to Nashville this weekend. I am from Memphis, so this will be my hometown race. I am excited to see everyone!”

250SX

Max Anstie | 1st

“Been dreaming of this for a long time! P1 in Supercross ✨ 🇺🇸

You legends @hondaracing_moto WE did it! 🏆”

Yarrive Konsky, team owner, posted the following on Instagram after the race. Note: strong language used in the video below.

“I am so grateful. Grateful for the people around me, for @honda_racing_aus @honda_racing_us @honda_mc and all of our amazing partners and the crew on both sides of the world. Wow. Just wow. We just won our first Supercross and to see @honda_racing_us 1,2 and 3 on the podium was my dream this morning. In no particular order - my dream was just 1,2 and 3 and for all 3 riders to finish safe. Again so grateful. @martin__davalos who is in the photo with @maxanstie wow…. You are truly amazing and fearless. You took this new role on with courage. And… @maxanstie amazing…. Just amazing - great work and thank you. I never imagined having a team in the US growing up, when we got here all I dreamed about was winning. Thank you so much. To everyone that has helped. Thank you”

Jett Lawrence | 2nd

“The ending of the race changed pretty quickly. I tried to cut down on Max [Anstie] but ended up spinning. I figured that was gone but at least I had second locked up. In the last turn I just saw this giant wave come towards me; I had no chance to react. Luckily, I kept the bike running and could get going right away. Tonight was a race where taking a risk for two points could cost you 20 points, so I just wanted to race my race and stay off the ground. We’re happy to make it through to the checkered flag.”

Hunter Lawrence | 3rd

“My mechanic had put on the board ‘P5, calm,’ so I knew to just take it easy where I was. The worst thing to do in a mud race is to fall—your gloves get all muddy and slippery and just make riding a nightmare. I saw RJ and Jett start to battle a little, and just capitalized on how it all unfolded somehow. I’m pretty happy to stay off the ground and finish the race.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“We’ve gotten away with a lot of close calls in what seems like the last few years when it comes to lightning and rain, but not tonight! Speaking of lightning, our riders were fast all day and night, especially Jett in the heat race, when he had the fastest lap of anyone all night, with a 46.5! Even in the mains there was lightning, with other riders trying to strike us down left and right, and that cost us a lot of points with Chase. I mean when it struck, it was like, ‘Bam Bam!’—and down Chase went! After his dominating heat race, we were hoping to make up some more points—pretty frustrating. We’ll try again next week. I want to give a big shout-out to the entire team for all the hard work that went into tearing down and cleaning up after the race in the rain—it was rough!”