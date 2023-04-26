As we all know, the East Rutherford Supercross had an hour-long weather delay between the 450SX LCQ and the 250SX East/West Showdown main event. Only the two main events had the muddy conditions following a long downpour that continued well into the night past the end of the racing. The race at MetLife Stadium was the 14th round (of 17) for the 450SX Class, and the eighth round (of ten) for the 250SX East Region round and the seventh round (of nine) for the 250SX West Region. Here is what riders had to say about their respective days.
Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.
450SX
Justin Barcia | 1st
"I don't remember practice. I don't remember the heat race. But I remember that main event! I got out there and was battling with the boys, took the lead, rode away, and took the win. It was very special. The team crushed it, mud-prepped quick, and it was an awesome race. I don't really know what else to say because I'm very happy!”
Read our full Barcia transcription from the press conference.
Eli Tomac | 2nd
“It was an exciting night of racing, and you really never know what you’re going to get with these mud races. The most important thing is to ride loose, have a good flow, and start the lap clean. That was a big focus of mine - to get off the start clean and keep my vision clear. We were able to do that, so that was huge. Then after that point, it is all about managing your motorcycle, and I was able to do that. Overall it was a good day. I was able to gain some points on the night, and I’m happy with second.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“Today was a great day for us. It started a little scary with Eli’s crash in practice, and we were a little nervous about how it would go. Fortunately, he was ready for the night show and was able to race the heat and learn the track. For the main event, the “great equalizer” showed up with the rain, and Eli rode phenomenally. We had a big points gain and are feeling good for the rest of the season.”
Ken Roczen | 3rd
"We had a lot of fun and were going really well all day on a super tough track. It was extremely rutted, notchy, and tight. The main was delayed big time and we ended up racing a bit later with a track completely underwater. We got the bike prepped as well as we could, and it held absolutely solid. I never had to adjust the clutch or anything like that. I've been really happy with some of the changes we've made to how the bike felt today. We ended up on the podium in third place after a couple of mistakes and little mishaps. Overall, it was a super solid night because it could also have ended up a lot different."
Chase Sexton | 4th
“Mud races are always kind of an unknown, but it’s still a bummer the way this one went down. I was riding well all night and got a good start, so I was excited to see what I could do. Anyone who has crashed in those conditions knows it's hard to ride well after that because mud is everywhere, but I just did the best I could. All we can do is get back on the horse and come back fighting next week in Nashville.”
Cooper Webb | 5th
“What a crazy turn of events with the insane weather tonight, making racing conditions extremely tough. Not the way I’d hoped tonight would go as my goal was to close in on the championship and not lose points. We at least made it out in one piece and given the horrible racing conditions, I guess fifth overall wasn’t too bad. I need to rebound and throw everything at this championship next week in Nashville."
Shane McElrath | 6th
"I had a really good start but just couldn't get stopped or turned in the first corner. I got blasted with some mud and couldn't see, so really felt like I went backward over the first couple of jumps. I tried to regroup and get around the track efficiently and cleanly. The mud was really heavy, and honestly, I just stayed in first gear the whole way around the track and was able to double my way through the whole track. I made some really good passes, and some other riders went down and gave up some spots. I ended up sixth, which is a career-best. That's a good way to end the night after really not knowing if we were going to be able to race."
Kevin Moranz | 7th
Moranz posted on Instagram:
“P7!!! Last night was INSANE!
HOW WILD WAS THAT!?!? ⬇️
Solid heat, to not even knowing if we were going to race, wild turn of events, pouring rain, got one of our decent starts in the main which was crucial, kept it on two wheels, sending the finish line 1/2 the time, and brought home a career best. We took advantage of the conditions and I couldn’t be happier!”
Benny Bloss | 8th
Bloss posted on Instagram:
“Had a blast racing in the mud Saturday night. Was running 6th and unfortunately had to make a pit stop, went back to 14th and then made my way back up to 8th.”
Justin Hill | 9th
Justin Hill posted on Instagram:
“What a night in NJ … I felt comfortable all day, had my best qualifying positions and heat position…then came the rain 😳 honestly felt I had a really good finish in me tonight but very happy with 9th in that mess ! Thanks to everybody and especially @hunterpatterson103 and the @teamtedderacing crew for being excited even with this giant work load. Cheers boys 🥂”
Dean Wilson | 10th
Wilson posted on Instagram:
“What a night in NJ … I felt comfortable all day, had my best qualifying positions and heat position…then came the rain 😳 honestly felt I had a really good finish in me tonight but very happy with 9th in that mess ! Thanks to everybody and especially @hunterpatterson103 and the @teamtedderacing crew for being excited even with this giant work load. Cheers boys 🥂”
Fredrik Noren | 11th
Noren posted on Instagram:
“Definitely a bit bittersweet at MetLife stadium, I rode good all day transferring 6th out of the heat race and was riding great in 6th place in the main until the last two laps when I went down and then stalled the bike on the last lap to finish 11th. Overall I’m happy with my performance! Nashville next 👍🏻”
Jason Anderson | 12th
“The day started off on the right track with the fastest lap of timed qualifying and second in the Heat Race. When the weather came through it was apparent the start was going to be a critical aspect of the race and unfortunately, I spun a little bit when leaving the gate. I was in the middle of the pack going down the start straight so immediately the mud and water just completely showers over you. From there it was an uphill battle and a crash through the whoops on Lap 2 put me clear out in last place. I kept my focus forward for the rest of the race, but it’s really tough to come through the field and get back in touch with the front group when the conditions are that severe. All in all, we’ll take the positives from earlier in the day and look forward to racing next weekend in Nashville."
Kyle Chisholm | 13th
"I had a really strong start, got myself in a good spot, then made a few little mistakes. I went off the track, had a little tip over, and just shuffled back. I'm disappointed I wasn't able to capitalize and get a better finish, but we'll try again next week."
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki, presented by Progressive Insurance, team manager Larry Brooks:
"Tonight was awesome! Roczen's bike was working really well. In the heat race, he was amazing. He hole-shotted, another rider passed him, Roczen passed him back and then just ran away from him; Roczen won the heat race, and it established a strong start to the night. In the main it started pouring rain; it was the craziest, wettest race I've seen in a long time. For me, it was fun, but I was watching. Roczen finished third. McElrath got his best finish in the 450 class with a sixth. Chisholm got thirteenth. Schwartz in the 250 class - his transfer to the main through the last chance qualifier was crazy. He qualified on the very last corner, slammed two riders, and qualified. It was amazing. It was a really good night for our team and one of the more fun nights that I've had."
Justin Starling | 14th
Starling posted on Instagram:
“The calm before the storm… literally 😂
Fun weekend, qualified P12, P7 in the heat race, P14 in main. Was up to 11th till a few minutes to go and made the mistake of pulling my goggles.
Been awhile since we had a mud race like that, fun times! The clean up has not been fun haha.
Grant Harlan | 15th
Harlan posted on Instagram:
“Tough weekend. Felt good all day until the main 😂
Came away with a 15th so we will take it 🤷♀️”
Colt Nichols | 16th
“It was a wild and chaotic night here in New Jersey. With the rain delay and the track pretty much being underwater, all bets were off. I just struggled all night; I couldn't get going, and being on the ground didn’t help—just a super difficult night in the mud.”
Chase Marquier | 17th
Marquier posted on Instagram:
“17th in the main event.. that was epic! Always love me a good ole mud race. I was up there around 10th for awhile and felt comfortable to stay there honestly but then got stuck behind another rider that stalled and then got stuck on a tuff block right after. Minus those 2 mistakes we woulda been a lot higher up there but regardless I’m stoked on a career best in the 450 class!”
Cade Clason | 18th
Clason posted on Instagram:
“Before and after, honestly, I hate wearing roll offs. But I’ve gone 3 times now with the @ogs_optics roll off system and it’s been very solid, thanks for the support boys 🤘🤘”
Tristan Lane | 20th
Lane posted on Instagram:
“Man that felt good! This season has been so wild, I’m honestly just grateful I’m healthy enough to be racing again and making progress every week. This was long overdue, but it’s nice to get back into the main event. 4th 450 main for me, and what a main event it was 😂🌧️🤙🏼
THANK YOU to all of my sponsors that make this possible for me! 🙌🏼”
Jeremy Hand | 21st
Hand posted on Instagram:
“Insane weekend in New Jersey! Stepped up to the 450 class for the weekend. P18 in qualifying out of C practice which I was stoked on because the track was shot🤣 got a good start in the heat and ran 8th with some good battles. Main event was crazy with how much it rained just wanted to stay up and see what happen from there got into around 12th about halfway but another rider had other plans and took me down. P21 on the night happy with the way I rode the 450 and adapted to the track throughout the day!”
Devin Simonson | 22nd
Simonson posted on Instagram:
“MetLife- My first 450 main event was gnarly! Was Stoked to get out front in the LCQ and ride like myself leading from start to finish. Main event obviously everyone saw how muddy it was, right off the start I went to pull my roll off and the string broke in my hand so pulled into mechanics area for a goggle swap first lap and it was a wash from there😬 lots of positives and ready to keep building these last three rounds🙏🏻 @partzilla @teamprmx”
John Short | 5th in LCQ, DNQ for main event
Short posted on Instagram:
“East Rutherford ✅ thanks team for the support lets get em in Nashville!”
Josh Cartwright | 15th in LCQ, DNQ for main event
Cartwright posted on Instagram:
“Tough weekend in New Jersey, we learn on our bad days. I felt off all day in practice and didn’t have the speed I should have in the heat race. Then, in the LCQ, I made a stupid mistake, mis-timed Chase’s wheel and ended up crashing.
The @freakin.sneaks helmet looked awesome this weekend! If you are looking for some custom shoe designs, check him out!
I am looking forward to Nashville this weekend. I am from Memphis, so this will be my hometown race. I am excited to see everyone!”
250SX
Max Anstie | 1st
Anstie posted on Instagram:
“Been dreaming of this for a long time! P1 in Supercross ✨ 🇺🇸
You legends @hondaracing_moto WE did it! 🏆”
Read our full post-race interview with Anstie.
Yarrive Konsky, team owner, posted the following on Instagram after the race. Note: strong language used in the video below.
“I am so grateful. Grateful for the people around me, for @honda_racing_aus @honda_racing_us @honda_mc and all of our amazing partners and the crew on both sides of the world. Wow. Just wow. We just won our first Supercross and to see @honda_racing_us 1,2 and 3 on the podium was my dream this morning. In no particular order - my dream was just 1,2 and 3 and for all 3 riders to finish safe. Again so grateful. @martin__davalos who is in the photo with @maxanstie wow…. You are truly amazing and fearless. You took this new role on with courage. And… @maxanstie amazing…. Just amazing - great work and thank you. I never imagined having a team in the US growing up, when we got here all I dreamed about was winning. Thank you so much. To everyone that has helped. Thank you”
Jett Lawrence | 2nd
“The ending of the race changed pretty quickly. I tried to cut down on Max [Anstie] but ended up spinning. I figured that was gone but at least I had second locked up. In the last turn I just saw this giant wave come towards me; I had no chance to react. Luckily, I kept the bike running and could get going right away. Tonight was a race where taking a risk for two points could cost you 20 points, so I just wanted to race my race and stay off the ground. We’re happy to make it through to the checkered flag.”
Hunter Lawrence | 3rd
“My mechanic had put on the board ‘P5, calm,’ so I knew to just take it easy where I was. The worst thing to do in a mud race is to fall—your gloves get all muddy and slippery and just make riding a nightmare. I saw RJ and Jett start to battle a little, and just capitalized on how it all unfolded somehow. I’m pretty happy to stay off the ground and finish the race.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“We’ve gotten away with a lot of close calls in what seems like the last few years when it comes to lightning and rain, but not tonight! Speaking of lightning, our riders were fast all day and night, especially Jett in the heat race, when he had the fastest lap of anyone all night, with a 46.5! Even in the mains there was lightning, with other riders trying to strike us down left and right, and that cost us a lot of points with Chase. I mean when it struck, it was like, ‘Bam Bam!’—and down Chase went! After his dominating heat race, we were hoping to make up some more points—pretty frustrating. We’ll try again next week. I want to give a big shout-out to the entire team for all the hard work that went into tearing down and cleaning up after the race in the rain—it was rough!”
Maximus Vohland | 4th
"It was a good day overall for me, third in qualifying and third in my heat race – being the Showdown, the Heat is like a mini Main Event, so to get third there was great. I was thinking we’d get a dry Main Event, and then we had a weather delay where we were waiting for an hour to go out – the track was just getting worse and worse – but yeah, in the position I’m in I had nothing to lose, so I went out there and had fun. I knew I needed a good start, which I got, then was flirting around that podium spot, although the way it turned out I finished in fourth. So I’ll take it, made some good points, feel confident in my riding, and am excited for Colorado."
Enzo Lopes | 5th
Lopes posted on Instagram:
“P5 no showdown com as duas costas! Quando começou a chuva antes da largada, só conseguia lembrar de todos treinos no barro que eu cresci fazendo no RS. E por dentro, tava feliz e calmo. Seja no seco, ou no barro, mostramos que podemos. Mais um dia abençoado! Só gratidão! 🇧🇷 // p5 at the showdown yesterday. I grew up riding in a lot of these condition in Brazil, so when the rain started, I was stoked LOL super happy with everything, and just grateful to be here! Denver next”
Read our full post-race interview with Lopes.
Haiden Deegan | 6th
“That was a sick race! I made a mistake and ended up sixth, but I’m happy overall. It was my first supercross mud race and first East-West Shootout, and I was able to set the fastest lap. We’re making progress, and I’m looking forward to racing next weekend.”
Carson Mumford | 7th
“Truthfully, my result from this weekend is a little bittersweet. I’m so proud to be representing the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and, while I know that seventh in the East/West Showdown is a solid finish that shows our recent progress, I still wanted more. The next two riders ahead were within striking distance at different stages of the race, and I feel like I could have pulled off a top-five finish with just a couple of key moves in the middle of the race. All that said, it was a crazy mudder and I’m glad to have earned another solid top-10 result.”
Cullin Park | 8th
Park posted on Instagram:
“New Jersey! We got wet n wild😅 P8 in the mud for the East/West shootout! Had a great day going, had some issues in the heat, but got it done in the lcq😩 Thanks team, let’s keep it going. #CPSix7”
Read our full post-race interview with Park.
Jo Shimoda | 9th
“The track was pretty tricky with a kind of softer dirt that had ruts and some sharp transitions as it broke down. When the track is like that, it is super important to be precise with your riding and hit your marks each lap, so that was my focus when it came time for racing. In the Heat Race, I had a strong start and led the whole race for my first Heat Race win. Even though I’ve won a Main Event, I had never won a Heat Race before so that was awesome; especially because it’s still only my second race back and against all the riders from 250SX East. For the Main Event the track was super muddy and that made it tough to come through the pack but, I just did my best to salvage.”
Chris Blose | 10th
“I had another strong qualifying and heat race which I think reflect the continued work I’ve been putting in with the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team. We are still pushing to get as much as we can from the last few rounds of supercross racing and I’m not settling. I believe we can secure a top-five finish in the coming weeks and, despite the crazy weather conditions and the gnarly mud, I think a top-10 finish in the East/West Showdown is indicative that we’re progressing toward our goals.”
Pierce Brown | 11th
“It wasn't an ideal night in New York. I did all right in the heat, with a fourth-place finish. We had a couple of hour delay before the main event. It rained hard, so the track was pretty wet when we got out there. I got off to an okay start...midpack. I was trying to go through the pack and collided with a rider about three or four laps into the race and fell. That set me back pretty far. I think I got up in last or second-to-last. After that I put a charge on and did all I could do and ended up 11th.”
Levi Kitchen | 12th
“I felt off all day in New Jersey. I was really looking forward to the muddy conditions, but I guess I forgot how to ride in them. In the end, I was riding cautious and ended up 12th. We’ll go back to work and look to finish the season out strong.”
Kitchen posted on Instagram:
“Looks like I forgot how to ride in the mud.
Ready to bounce back in a few weeks. Thank you to the whole @starracingyamaha team including my mechanic @konner_203 for putting in the work especially after a night like that.”
RJ Hampshire | 13th
Hampshire posted on Instagram:
“Day was going awesome till it wasn’t. I saw an opening and took a shot. As soon as I hit that water my front washed and I went hydroplaning into the last corner. Clearly it didn’t turn out good for me but if I had the same opportunity tomorrow, I’d make the same call.
Extremely bummed for my team and supporters. We move on and be better in Denver! Thank you @rockstarenergy @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @husqvarnafactoryracing”
Tom Vialle | 14th
"We had to wait quite a while tonight before the start of the Main Event, and then off the start, I spun really bad, which meant I started last. From there it was tough with lots of water on the track making it hard to pass, which put me in 14th place overall. I didn’t do much after the start – it was about survival after that – so I’m looking forward to Nashville now."
Luke Neese | 15th
Neese posted on Instagram:
“Man, had such a fun night playing in the mud in Jersey! Managed to get p15 in the main which is a PR for me in an east/west shootout. Also stoked to be the only privateer out of a van in the main event! Ready to grab the cowboy boots and head to Nashville 🤠”
Dilan Schwartz | 16th
"I qualified pretty well, P9, which is my best this season. I had a little crash in the heat race and had to go to the LCQ. I made it stick in the last turn and got into the main. It was pretty muddy out there during the main, we just tried to make it through it and get it to the finish line, and that's what we did. I'm looking forward to Denver in a couple of weeks."
Coty Schock |17th
Schock posted on Instagram:
“Been a rough two weeks but the only thing we can do is keep moving forward 🙏🏻 Lots a positives just results don’t show. Thank you @phxracinghonda for the support and we will regroup for Nashville 👊🏻 The fans were awesome this past weekend in MetLife!”
Jordon Smith | 18th
“It was a disappointing day overall because it started off well. I was fastest in the first qualifying and then had a couple of crashes in the second one, but I was still second. I had a good heat race, so I was so bummed when they pulled us off the gate. When we came out from the tunnel, the track was underwater. I got splashed with a bunch of water off the start and fell back a little bit. I was kind of making some passes and then went off the track. It was like ice. It was so slick, and it took me some time to get back on the track. It wasn’t the night we wanted by any means, but it is what it is. We’ll go to the next race and come back stronger.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“It was a crazy night in New Jersey. The shootout was a great learning experience, with the challenges in the main event with the rain. The guys had an awesome qualifying and had great heat races before the rain hit. After the delay, we were able to run the race, but the rain destroyed the track. Haiden got off to a great start and was fighting for third when he fell down. He got back up and was able to finish sixth. Jordon was mid-pack off the start, and a couple of small mistakes caused him to finish 18th. Levi started way back, but his continuous charge toward the front got him a 12th-place finish.”
Michael Hicks | 19th
Hicks posted on Instagram:
“Crazy weekend @supercrosslive. I qualified straight out of the east coast heat race in 9th. Then the rain came and made for an epic main event. My @hoosiertire hooked up on the start and I came out 3rd but about half way through, the mud and water got underneath my roll off film and every lap my vision got blurrier and blurrier as you can tell by the photo. Ended up 19th but most importantly we made it out safe and we’re ready for Nashville!”
Robbie Wageman | 20th
"The day started impressively. The track was great and had some good rhythms with different options. I was super happy with getting into the East-West Showdown straight out of our heat race with an eighth. I was looking forward to the main event. Unfortunately, the weather turned the main into a mud race. Overall, it was super fun and an awesome experience with a lot of positives from the weekend!"
Derek Drake | 5th in LCQ, DNQ for Main Event
"I felt off all day. I wasn't gelling at all and didn't have the speed. But I’m healthy and ready to go for the next round."
Marshal Weltin | 9th in LCQ, DNQ for Main Event
"I had a good qualifying overall on the day, I was happy with how I was riding. I just couldn't quite execute in the heat races and in the LCQ; I rode tight, and I couldn't seem to let go, roll my turns, and ride like me. But I'm ready to fight next weekend."
Brandon Scharer | 15th in LCQ, DNQ for Main Event
"It was a good building weekend for me. Overall I am happy with my riding and improvements with the bike. Qualifying went well. I ended up 11th in the heat; it wasn't the result I wanted, but on the other hand, I was happy with it considering it was like a west coast main event. In the LCQ I just got a poor start and got stuck in the pace of those around me. As always, I take the good and the bad, learn from them, and then focus on the next round. I'm looking forward to Denver!"