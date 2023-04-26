As Eli Tomac was laying on the ground in the second practice session, probably with some tweety birds circling around his head and a massive charley horse in his leg, if you had told him he was going to get second that night and put points on Webb, my guess is he wouldn’t have believed it. But that’s exactly what he did in a gritty ride. Great to see and a let’s get some golf claps for Tomac and his main event. It was exactly what he needed.

I thought Ken Roczen was going to win. He was tripling onto the tabletop in the one rhythm, and he was flowing and feeling it out there in the mud. And then he cased the crap out of the finish. Like, when I say cased, I mean CASED. Roczen said that he felt like the jump jumped him more than he jumped the jump. He’s lucky he stayed upright. That took a lot of momentum from his race, and he also ruined his goggles from the inside, because all the sweat smashed into the back of his lens, so then he had to ditch the goggles, which is bad news in a mud race. Barcia was already creeping up on him, and then it was all she wrote. Ken fell also in the whoops but, and this is very important, he didn’t stall his bike. In case you weren’t aware, the Suzuki has this thing called a kickstarter on it. And in the mud, it sucks to kick start a bike.

The hour-and-a-half wait for the races to start back up again caused some chaos in the tunnel for the 250SX teams. Olly [the TLD crew chief] made mention that yeah, it was basically anarchy down there with everyone having their tanks off, runners going back and forth to the semi for mud stuff, tools flying everywhere, and as Stone said it, “There were no secrets down there.” That would’ve been a wild scene for sure. The riders were mostly chilling, they were laughing or hanging out waiting.

Anstie told us on the show that everyone was coming up to him saying, “You must be so happy,” and, “You’re gonna win this,” to which he admitted felt good, but being good in the mud like he is still doesn’t mean you’re an automatic win. Gotta get the start, gotta stay up, gotta keep the goggles clean, have some good luck with lappers, and all the other stuff. Being fast in the mud is one thing, but actually finishing well in the mud is another. Max Anstie did both and was rewarded for his first ever 250SX win. Congrats to him and the Firepower Honda team, that’s pretty cool. Years from now, when Weege’s kid is scrolling the Racer X Vault for results, no one is gonna remember it was a mudder. They’ll just see Max won a supercross.

[You’d be surprised. My kid actually will remember. – Weege]

Jett Lawrence was, yeah, fast. He didn’t win his heat but wow was he fast in it to get second after a bad start. He was on it and in the main both he and his brother, Hunter, got decent starts and put the laps down. Hunter was being bothered by a small injury I heard (remember, he had a massive feet-off-the-pegs save early in Atlanta, and that left a mark). Both brothers looked good in the mud. Heck when you look at the results in the 450SX class it almost seems like the best riders all year long were the best riders in the slop also, huh? Weird how that works. Anyway, Jett just slowly got better as Anstie slowly got…slower. I’m sure Mad Max was thinking about the win, the bonus check, and all the cool things he was going to do with the money when Jett got right alongside him in the whoops with two turns to go.