Next East Rutherford 250SX Futures Recap

April 26, 2023 1:15pm
by:

The following press release is from Supercross Live:

Orange Brigade Factory KTM's Julien Beaumer took his second 2023 Supercross Futures, an AMA National Championship, win in four rounds of the amateur series that's raced within the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick came close but had to settle for second place inside MetLife Stadium in front of a full stadium of race fans. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ryder DiFrancesco earned the final podium position after running as high as second place on the stadium Supercross track that stretched out over the home football field of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

When the gate dropped Beaumer grabbed a huge holeshot and instantly put a little breathing room between himself and DiFrancesco, Tyler Stepek, Bennick, and Team Green Babbitts Online's Trevor Colip. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Casey Cochran was up into the top five within the first minute of the six-minute plus one lap race.

Beaumer pulled out a four second lead but Bennick in third was the rider on the move. After blitzing the whoops, Bennick got up to then around DiFrancesco's as they drag raced down a flat straight. Bennick checked up going into the next 180 degree bowl turn – the last turn on the track – to avoid a retaliatory re-pass. The slight hesitation may have made all the difference a few laps later in the very same corner…

"JuJu" Beaumer (say like Boom-Air) has been a revelation in SX Futures, taking two-straight wins.  Align Media

Bennick solidified his spot in second and went to work on the five second gap to Beaumer out front. The gap was down to 2.1 seconds when Beaumer crossed the line with :12 on the race clock, indicating two more laps remaining. Beaumer kept his pace and made no mistakes, but Bennick had a little more speed. The gap between the two riders was down to one second as they took the white flag.

Lappers played a part in the final lap, first preventing Bennick from taking his faster jump-in line in the split lane, and finally as the two riders drag raced to the final turn. With the checkered flag waiting just around the last corner, Beaumer went wide around a lapper as Bennick cut under the lapper. The two front runners reached the corner exit at the same time, but Beaumer had the momentum to pull clear and fly past to the checkered flag. Bennick crossed the line in second place, DiFrancesco held on for third and Cochran grabbed fourth place.

Bennick made an amazing run to get close in the final turn.
Align Media

The win was Beaumer's second victory of 2023, matching Bennick's two wins. The 2023 Futures riders have one event remaining that will take place at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Final in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 13. The results from the final Futures race will crown the 2023 Supercross Futures AMA National Champion.

East Rutherford Supercross 250SX Futures Results

Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX Futures Main Event

April 22, 2023
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Julien Beaumer 7:29.8329 Laps50.383 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Daxton Bennick 7:30.138+.30649.291 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Ryder DiFrancesco 7:41.505+11.67351.579 Bakersfield, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Casey Cochran 7:43.545+13.71351.144 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Mark Fineis 7:48.988+19.15651.404 Indianapolis, IN United States GasGas MC 250F
6Jyire Mitchell 8:04.122+34.29053.076 Devonshire KTM 250 SX-F
7Tyler Stepek 8:07.402+37.57054.003 Mount Airy, MD United States KTM 250 SX-F
8Trevor Colip 8:09.014+39.18253.537 Bowling Green, IN United States Kawasaki KX250
9Avery Long 8:11.207+41.37552.863 New London, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Evan Ferry 8:13.931+44.09953.667 Largo, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
