The following press release is from Supercross Live:

Orange Brigade Factory KTM's Julien Beaumer took his second 2023 Supercross Futures, an AMA National Championship, win in four rounds of the amateur series that's raced within the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick came close but had to settle for second place inside MetLife Stadium in front of a full stadium of race fans. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ryder DiFrancesco earned the final podium position after running as high as second place on the stadium Supercross track that stretched out over the home football field of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

When the gate dropped Beaumer grabbed a huge holeshot and instantly put a little breathing room between himself and DiFrancesco, Tyler Stepek, Bennick, and Team Green Babbitts Online's Trevor Colip. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Casey Cochran was up into the top five within the first minute of the six-minute plus one lap race.

Beaumer pulled out a four second lead but Bennick in third was the rider on the move. After blitzing the whoops, Bennick got up to then around DiFrancesco's as they drag raced down a flat straight. Bennick checked up going into the next 180 degree bowl turn – the last turn on the track – to avoid a retaliatory re-pass. The slight hesitation may have made all the difference a few laps later in the very same corner…