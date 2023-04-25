Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 14th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The East Rutherford Supercross was the first of two 250SX East/West Showdown events of the season (seventh 250SX West Region event, eighth 250SX East Region event). It was also the 14th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Check out the post-race videos for the East Rutherford Supercross.

East Rutherford Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class