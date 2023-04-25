Watch: East Rutherford Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
April 25, 2023 9:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 14th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The East Rutherford Supercross was the first of two 250SX East/West Showdown events of the season (seventh 250SX West Region event, eighth 250SX East Region event). It was also the 14th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Check out the post-race videos for the East Rutherford Supercross.
East Rutherford Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - East Rutherford 2023
Lightning Delay Sets Up Breakthrough Winners in New Jersey
Overall Results
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Anstie
|14 Laps
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|+10.091
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|+10.824
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Max Vohland
|+11.324
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|+14.812
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Husqvarna FC 250
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Barcia
|19:01.102
|18 Laps
|58.913
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|19:15.844
|+14.742
|59.560
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|19:26.498
|+25.396
|58.405
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|19:43.744
|+42.642
|1:02.311
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Cooper Webb
|19:06.222
|17 Laps
|1:03.993
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|198
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|149
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|148
|4
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|120
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|176
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|137
|3
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|118
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|112
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|104
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|315
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|294
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|265
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|259