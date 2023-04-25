Results Archive
Watch: East Rutherford Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

April 25, 2023 9:00am | by:
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 14th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The East Rutherford Supercross was the first of two 250SX East/West Showdown events of the season (seventh 250SX West Region event, eighth 250SX East Region event). It was also the 14th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Check out the post-race videos for the East Rutherford Supercross.

East Rutherford Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - East Rutherford 2023

Lightning Delay Sets Up Breakthrough Winners in New Jersey

Overall Results

Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX Showdown Main Event

April 22, 2023
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Max Anstie 14 Laps Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
2Jett Lawrence +10.091 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Hunter Lawrence +10.824 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Max Vohland +11.324 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Enzo Lopes +14.812 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX Main Event

April 22, 2023
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Barcia 19:01.10218 Laps58.913 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
2Eli Tomac 19:15.844+14.74259.560 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Ken Roczen 19:26.498+25.39658.405 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4Chase Sexton 19:43.744+42.6421:02.311 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb 19:06.22217 Laps1:03.993 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia198
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States149
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom148
4Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States120
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States120
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia176
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States137
3Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil118
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States112
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States104
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States315
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States304
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States294
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States265
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany259
Full Standings

