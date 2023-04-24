Did you guys go all the way back to the pits?

No, we just stayed right behind the gate, basically, in the tunnel. It was just weird because you’re just waiting, and no one really knows what’s going on. Then there was lightning and rain, so you’re like, are we even going to race tonight? Obviously, I wanted to race. It kind of worked into my favor, just having that break for in-between the LCQ and main. You never want to be in the LCQ. Overall though, the main event, I just kind of stuck to my laps. I knew with the mud, everyone would be going down. I made two passes on the last lap and got myself into eighth, so I was pretty happy with it.

Was it difficult to get ready for the race physically, get your heart rate up? Did you jog around at all?

Yeah. I was sitting down there trying to do jumping jacks because you get into that zone of just relaxing and almost getting tired, because obviously it was getting late too. We didn’t start the race until 10:30, and, shoot, I’m normally asleep by then. [Laughs] I had to get myself all hyped up. I was actually asking for some caffeine. I needed something to get going. [Laughs] Obviously it ended up working out well for me.

As you mentioned, the LCQ isn’t ideal. Having a little bit of an extra break, did that kind of help calm the nerves? Take a breather, catch your breath, let’s go for this main event? That was a bit of a hectic night there, going to the LCQ and everything. You had to work your way through it, too. Red flag restart as well.

Dude, literally. I had my best day going. I qualified eighth, which is my best ever, so I’m stoked going into the night. First lap of the heat race, I bent my front brake rotor. So, I had no front brake so I’m going backwards. Didn’t make it obviously, and I’m like, dude, no way this is happening. Then got into the LCQ and made the pass into fourth, and then they threw the red flag. I was crapping my pants because just with the staggered start and being in fourth in an LCQ, you obviously have the biggest target on your back. So I’m like, I’m about to get murdered out here.