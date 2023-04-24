Husqvarna Reveals 2024 Motocross and Cross-Country Lineup

The following press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:

Husqvarna Motorcycles Reveals Its Refined Motocross and Cross-Country Lineup For 2024

Class-Leading FC and TC Motocross and FX and TX Cross-Country Models Enhanced With Revised Suspension And Striking New Looks

Delivering the best in pure motocross and cross-country performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2024 lineup outperforms the competition. For the new model year, the five motocross and three cross-country machines are distinguished by a stunning, Swedish-inspired color scheme and high-grip seat covers and feature segment-specific suspension updates to further improve the benchmark-setting handling of each motorcycle. Every model is equipped with the latest technology and electronic advancements, which ensure all riders can race in confidence and to the best of their ability.

Setting a high standard for modern 2-stroke machines, the TC 125 and TC 250 motocross models are progressive in design and expertly assembled with the latest technology including Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), which ensures class-leading power, rideability, enhanced reliability, and lower running costs. Complete with an electronic power valve and electric start, these are the machines of choice for all serious 2-stroke riders.

The 2024 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by state-of-the-art DOHC 4-stroke engines that are lightweight, powerful, and play a vital role in enhancing the overall handling of each machine. Together with the iconic 450 cc FC 450, all 4-stroke machines feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids.