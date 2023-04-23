Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown 250SX East/West Showdown
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Weege Show: Muddy Glory in Dirty Jersey Plus Meet Firepower Honda

April 23, 2023 3:40pm | by:

In a season that has had almost everything already, we found something else: a delay due to lightning, and then a mud race! Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the tunnels and pits of New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where it was still raining very late at night. But the Firepower Honda team was still up after a huge win for its rider, Max Anstie. Mud is your bud! All brought to you by RaceTech.com gold valves. They won't really help you in a mud race but hey, guys still jump jumps in these conditions now so maybe they do! 

Read Now
