In a season that has had almost everything already, we found something else: a delay due to lightning, and then a mud race! Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the tunnels and pits of New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where it was still raining very late at night. But the Firepower Honda team was still up after a huge win for its rider, Max Anstie. Mud is your bud! All brought to you by RaceTech.com gold valves. They won't really help you in a mud race but hey, guys still jump jumps in these conditions now so maybe they do!