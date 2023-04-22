Main image by Mitch Kendra
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Metlife Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Morning Report
It’s race day! We are coming to you live from Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about 20 minutes from downtown New York City. This is the first supercross race at Metlife Stadium since the 2019 event (round 16 of 17 that year). Tune in tonight at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT for a pre-race show before the heat races kick off at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
East RutherfordDave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
Track walk has wrapped concluded. Bikes will be on track shortly. Here is the expected weather for today. No updates to the schedule yet. Check out the full race day schedule below.
Note, this is not only the first East/West Showdown of the season (West will go first in qualifying and heat race) but this is the first non-Triple Crown race with a 250SX Futures race.