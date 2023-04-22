Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: East Rutherford

Race Day Feed East Rutherford

April 22, 2023 10:30am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Metlife Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It’s race day! We are coming to you live from Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about 20 minutes from downtown New York City. This is the first supercross race at Metlife Stadium since the 2019 event (round 16 of 17 that year). Tune in tonight at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT for a pre-race show before the heat races kick off at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
    Live Now
    Metlife Stadium
    East Rutherford, NJ US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      April 24 - 1:00 AM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

Track walk has wrapped concluded. Bikes will be on track shortly. Here is the expected weather for today. No updates to the schedule yet. Check out the full race day schedule below.

Note, this is not only the first East/West Showdown of the season (West will go first in qualifying and heat race) but this is the first non-Triple Crown race with a 250SX Futures race.

2023 East Rutherford Supercross race day schedule.
2023 East Rutherford Supercross race day schedule. AMA



Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now