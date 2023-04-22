The Champs
With Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb so close to each other in points this deep into the season, their battles will be a focal point at every round from here on out. The one in Atlanta was strange, however, with the duo fighting for a spot that wasn’t even on the box. They’ve got a big enough points gap over most everyone that they don’t have to worry too much about getting caught, but nevertheless, it was a puzzling race. We’ll see if they find each other again in East Rutherford. -Aaron Hansel
The Spoiler
Above we mentioned that Tomac and Webb have a big enough points gap over most everyone. Chase Sexton is not part of that group. Yes, he still trails Tomac by 17 points, but before Atlanta, that gap was 25 points. That’s a big swing! If Tomac and Webb continue to get caught up like they did in Atlanta, and Sexton goes on a run (which wouldn’t be surprising), things are going to tighten back up in a hurry. -Hansel
Forward Motion
Last week we made a point of talking about Dean Wilson finishing in ninth at Glendale. Putting it in the top ten had been a goal of his this season and it was nice to see him make it happen. Well, in Atlanta he was even better, placing eighth! Everybody loves Wilson and seeing him do well is always a feel-good kind of thing, especially when we aren’t sure how much longer he’ll be racing. Can he keep getting better in East Rutherford? -Hansel
Back on the Box
Roczen’s been great this season but hasn’t always been able to hang onto spots deep into the races. Well, that didn’t seem to be a big issue for him in Atlanta, where he got back on the box with a third place. It’s especially noteworthy considering the two riders in front of him were Sexton and Justin Barcia, not Tomac and Webb. If you’re counting, that’s three podiums for Roczen (including his win) so far this season. We’ll see if he can add to that tally in East Rutherford. -Hansel
Hot Streak
Another race, another podium for Barcia. After running third for much of the race Barcia took second from Roczen to rack up another great finish. That’s three podiums in a row for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider, who’s been on a serious hot streak lately. His pass on Roczen didn’t just move him up in the race either, it put him into fourth in points by a single point over Roczen. Who will own fourth place when the checkers fly this weekend? -Hansel
The Showdown
This weekend East Rutherford will feature a 250SX East/West Shootout, in which both divisions are combined into the same class. This means we’ll get to see a deeper class. It also means we’ll get to see Jett and Hunter Lawrence go up against each other in supercross. The fact that they’re brothers makes it more interesting to a degree, but this would be a good matchup no matter what. Each is dominating his own region and it’s going to be awesome to see the top dogs, and everyone else, meet on the track. -Hansel
Privateer Power
If you say you predicted a sixth place for Henry Miller in Atlanta, you’re either lying or a Miller superfan. And that’s not being disrespectful to Miller either—he’s never scored that high in his career. The closest he’s come was a ninth place in Detroit several weeks ago, which at the time, was a career-best for Miller. Where will Miller stack up this weekend in the Showdown? -Hansel
The Boys Are Back in Town
Supercross Futures is back again in East Rutherford, the last time we saw them Julien Beaumer and Ryder DiFrancesco were able to dethrone Daxton Bennick who was dominant in the first two rounds. Who will come away with the win this time? This is also the final chance for riders to qualify for the National Championship round to be held at the season finale in Salt Lake. -Sarah Whitmore
Does History Repeat Itself
East Rutherford is not a permanent stop on the Monster Energy Supercross tour, in fact the series has not been since 2019. Cooper Webb took the win that night and Eli Tomac was third (with Zach Osborne finishing in between them). Some riders just gel with certain tracks, cities, dirt better than others. Will this be the case for Cooper Webb? And will he be lucky enough to have other riders finish between him and Tomac? -Whitmore
Whoop Dee Doo
The track map for East Rutherford boasts a long start straight and one rather short whoop section. After two difficult whoop sections in Atlanta, riders who are not the best at whoops, like the aforementioned Cooper Webb, are probably rejoicing. -Whitmore