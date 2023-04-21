Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Weege Show: NJ Preview with Barcia, Tomac, Lesher, Smith & Hill

April 21, 2023 6:00pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks at Met Life Stadium for the 2023 edition of Monster Energy Supercross. The series returns to New Jersey for the first time since 2019. The first 250 East/West Showdown of the season awaits with Jett and Hunter Lawrence facing off as fellow points leaders in their respective divisions, and the 450 class continues to offer incredible, unpredictable finishes. Weigandt chats with Eli Tomac, two-stroke hero Jared Lesher, GasGas FunFun rider Justin Barcia, Justin Hill and more for this edition of the show, brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R. Go to powersports.honda.com and check out the same bikes that swept the action last weekend in Atlanta, with Chase Sexton's CRF450R and Hunter Lawrence's CRF250R. 

