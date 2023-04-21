The first East/West Showdown of the year is upon as we head to East Rutherford for Round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Our man Phil Nicoletti is still recovering from his dislocated wrist but you know he wishes he was out there for what is essentially his home race. Phil is keeping a keen eye on the series though and always keeps the stove ready for some hot takes. So, if you have questions about the race this weekend, you can get your questions answered if you just send an email to Phil@racerxonline.com.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Hi Phil,
Love your insights as to what it’s really like as a pro racer. Here’s a question for you. Every time I watch a Formula 1 race, I am amazed at how talkative the drivers are while they are one tiny mistake away from death. Since the beginning of time the AMA has prohibited radio communication in SX/MX. They say it is to help keep costs down, but in this day and age I would think that adding the cost of radios would be a pretty minor expense for the teams. So, my question is, would you want some yahoo blabbering in your ear while you are jumping the jumps? One way or two ways? Are you aware enough of what’s happening that pit boards are just fine?
Heal up soon,
John J
John,
I think a headset would be great to add into SX/MX. I think a lot of badass info could come out of it. Of course, good and bad. It would need to be a really good system though. I’ve tried the Cardo System stuff and it always had a lot of background noise, and sometimes it dropped out of network. I personally would need a specific person on the headset. Because it could be quite distracting if you have someone on there just bullshitting their way through the race while you’re trying to focus. Especially tripling through a rhythm lane at 198HR with 30 ruts. Obviously, the guys in F1 and NASCAR HR isn’t at 190, so they are able to talk back and forth like it’s a Z2 bicycle ride. I ain’t talking during a main event!
As for getting info, radios would be good. Pit boards don’t give enough track info. Lines develop through a race that a rider has to pick up on himself. With a radio that would go away. I think it would hurt the “race craft” of racing if you know what I mean. It’s a real talent that some guys have to figure it out on their own, and radios would maybe take that away. But I think it would be a cool addition. Also, for fans as well. NBC crew would have to get good with the “bleeping.” Not just my bleeping, but everyone. Trust me we’re all doing it!
Phillip!
I know this weekend’s race is kind of in New York City. I know you’re a New York guy but I’m sure it was more in the country, or upstate as they call it. So, when you travel to races, like what you guys did in the WSX rounds last year and get to do some touring, do you dig that kind of thing? Or would you rather just chill at the track and get back to the woods at home ASAP? I know a lot of riders probably don’t even check stuff out each weekend.
Joey
Joey,
Good question. Older guys in the sport tour around much more. When we were younger, we were pretty closed minded. It was airport, track, hotel, dinner, hotel, track, hotel, airport, and back home. But as you get older, you realize things slow down and you can actually go tour around and sight see. I didn’t for the longest time, and I regret it. But now, I do almost every weekend. I try and pick something to go see. It’s hard when you’re younger. That’s when you’re short sighted on the bigger picture of things in life. At age 19-23 it’s all moto moto moto. But as you get older, you realize when it’s over it’s over. You won’t be in NY one weekend, then Nashville the next. So, my advice to the kids is to take the two hours and go see something. Just to say you did it.
Hi Phil. Everyone was talking about Cooper Webb switching to 48mm forks last weekend. I’ve heard you say how even one small change can be felt, big time, at your level. To me, a change from 52 to 48 be like a massive, massive, massive change. Can you guys get comfortable in just one week with something that big? Maybe Coop was thinking he’d ride this out for one week and then get used to it and hammer out some wins at the last few rounds?
Don
Nebraska
Don,
I know the 52mm debate with KTM has been ongoing for years and years. How long? Back when I rode factory KTM in 2010 it was 52mm! They definitely are rigid. But I can’t really explain why Coop is going 52mm to 48mm tubes. I’ve known for a long time he likes the production air fork. He’s always liked the air fork feel. Doesn’t matter what bike he was on. But as for getting used to it, if any of us go from 52mm to 48mm, yes, it’s a big difference but it’s not something that takes a long time to get used to. You have to remember here: every factory rider has bolted on a brand-new setting on between practices and went out for timed qualifying. I’ve done it I don’t know even know how many times. New shock, or new fork, linkage, clamps etc.? Yup, we can bolt that shit right on and go send it. Think about that. You don’t know what your suspension guy just did to your shock, but you’re willing to go out and hammer down for a fast lap immediately! On something you don’t know how it’s going to kick, buck, or swap! And you’re just sending it on rhythms and whoops! Hey, goes with the job. We’ve all done it on race day so going from 52mm to 48mm on a Tuesday in preparation for Saturday isn’t shit.