The first East/West Showdown of the year is upon as we head to East Rutherford for Round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Our man Phil Nicoletti is still recovering from his dislocated wrist but you know he wishes he was out there for what is essentially his home race. Phil is keeping a keen eye on the series though and always keeps the stove ready for some hot takes. So, if you have questions about the race this weekend, you can get your questions answered if you just send an email to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hi Phil, Love your insights as to what it’s really like as a pro racer. Here’s a question for you. Every time I watch a Formula 1 race, I am amazed at how talkative the drivers are while they are one tiny mistake away from death. Since the beginning of time the AMA has prohibited radio communication in SX/MX. They say it is to help keep costs down, but in this day and age I would think that adding the cost of radios would be a pretty minor expense for the teams. So, my question is, would you want some yahoo blabbering in your ear while you are jumping the jumps? One way or two ways? Are you aware enough of what’s happening that pit boards are just fine? Heal up soon, John J

John,

I think a headset would be great to add into SX/MX. I think a lot of badass info could come out of it. Of course, good and bad. It would need to be a really good system though. I’ve tried the Cardo System stuff and it always had a lot of background noise, and sometimes it dropped out of network. I personally would need a specific person on the headset. Because it could be quite distracting if you have someone on there just bullshitting their way through the race while you’re trying to focus. Especially tripling through a rhythm lane at 198HR with 30 ruts. Obviously, the guys in F1 and NASCAR HR isn’t at 190, so they are able to talk back and forth like it’s a Z2 bicycle ride. I ain’t talking during a main event!

As for getting info, radios would be good. Pit boards don’t give enough track info. Lines develop through a race that a rider has to pick up on himself. With a radio that would go away. I think it would hurt the “race craft” of racing if you know what I mean. It’s a real talent that some guys have to figure it out on their own, and radios would maybe take that away. But I think it would be a cool addition. Also, for fans as well. NBC crew would have to get good with the “bleeping.” Not just my bleeping, but everyone. Trust me we’re all doing it!