Racing and Education: On Track School's Winning Combination
What’s the old joke? You never ask a homeschooled moto-kid a geography question? Whether or not we got that joke right, it doesn’t apply to racers educated by On Track School, the moto community’s accredited top-shelf private school option for homeschooling.
Everyone knows homeschooling hasn’t always had the best reputation for those deeply involved in motocross, and for aspiring young racers, focus has traditionally been devoted to honing their two-wheeled craft, with very little weight given to the importance of Magellan, the Pythagorean Theorem, or what the heck a covalent bond is. Parents aren’t always available to make sure schooling is sufficient either, but thankfully there’s On Track School, which, unlike many forms of out-of-classroom instruction, boasts undeniable efficacy. In fact, the graduation rate is 99.8 percent!
Maybe that’s because there’s individualized support, live and recorded instruction, highly qualified teachers, and the availability of one-on-one tutoring. Or maybe it’s the national and international accreditation the school has earned due in part to learning varying methods of how students learn best. In any case, On Track School is responsible for all kinds of alumni success, including Jeff Emig and Ricky Carmichael, who both went on to very successful post-race careers following legendary careers in racing, thanks in part to the vital education they received as developing racers. More current names include Haiden Deegan, Enzo Temmerman, Brighton Richards, Dax Bennick, and Casey Cochran, who’s been enrolled in On Track School since third grade!
It's not just an education that On Track School provides, either. Racers who don’t regularly attend traditional school miss out on all kinds of things, but with On Track School, they’re able to experience social staples like a cap-and-gown graduation ceremony, held at Loretta Lynn’s (how cool is that!?), a homecoming dance at Mini O’s, a prom at Loretta Lynn’s mansion, virtual field trips, and so much more.
Most aspiring racers don’t make it to the pro ranks, and for those who do, succeeding financially while there is a hurdle that’s even tougher to crest. That’s why On Track School makes sure to provide paths to professional careers, even after students earn accredited high school diplomas. Doors to technical schooling, dual enrollment for college credits while in high school as well as college, career training through internships, vocational schooling, and more, are blown wide open through On Track School. They even work with companies to help provide scholarships to widen access to their program.
There’s also the Apprentice Program, initiated by MX Sports, which provides a path of entry for young people hoping to get into the industry, be it event management, track operations, AMA employment, announcing, moto-journalism, graphic design, race team employment, and more. Heck, you could even learn to be a medic through this program! And the best part is they also have an elective course (for high school credit) that ties directly into the Apprentice Program at Loretta Lynn’s which is available for any eligible student to enroll, you don’t even have to be On Track students to benefit from this.
If you aren’t convinced by now, you’re probably the type of racer who comes up short on the same jump, over and over and over. Pull a tear-off, push that visor up, and enroll in On Track School. Don’t miss out during the month of April to take advantage of their registration discount. For more information contact them at 951-223-6767 or visit https://ontrack.school/EB23_RX
