Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Four left! As the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship comes towards the home stretch, motivations will begin to diverge. For those with something to race for, these races couldn't be more important. They will lock in and be at their best. For those that may have struggled this spring, their thoughts are likely shifting to this summer's AMA Pro Motocross Championship. They'll still give their best effort on Saturday night when the lights come on but the preparation and focus during the week will be different than it was in December and January. If your SX season has not been a memorable one, there's no better way to salvage a season than to come out swinging when motocross rings the bell.

Even those in championship contention are likely putting in a few motocross training days here and there. It's just not possible to be competitive early in the motocross season if you wait until May to begin the transition. Acclimating to higher temperatures, putting your muscles through the torture test required, and gaining comfort with the higher speeds are all things that take time. Waiting until the last minute is a great way to guarantee a very painful opening round. Not only that, if you don't dedicate testing time, you will hate your motorcycle with the passion of a thousand suns when conditions get dicey on Saturday afternoon. Trusting what your motorcycle will do in a given situation is an earned confidence. Skipping steps in that process simply don't work.

Put succinctly, motocross can't be faked at the highest levels. If there is a hole in your game, it will get exposed. Not in shape? You will suffer. Bike doesn't handle well? You will suffer. Spent too much time training indoors and doing SX motos in the cool mornings? You will suffer. Motocross is harsh and unforgiving. It's also a truth teller and beautiful in its simplicity. Do the work, reap the rewards. Skip steps, take the easy road, and you will enter a world of pain. The choice is yours!

How The Other Side Lives (Jason Weigandt)

Instead of hitting the Atlanta Supercross, I attended MotoGP’s Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas at COTA (Circuit of the Americas) in Austin, Texas. You may not be a road racing fan, but I did find it interesting to compare MotoGP to motocross and supercross. Bear in mind, a U.S. round of MotoGP isn’t the pinnacle. I imagine a race in Italy, for example, would feel much bigger, probably even wilder than a Motocross of Nations, which we consider our gold standard for crazy fans. Still, there were lessons to learn in Austin. Namely, that MotoGP is big, no, huge business. Everything is so outrageously first class, big time and high tech. Red Bull KTM racer Jack Miller gave us a tour of his team garage (no cameras allowed) and blew our minds talking about tech. The bikes are unreal, with carbon fiber forks and swingarms, machined this and 3D printed that. That’s not all, though. Teams have a weight limit on freighting equipment to events, so everything is light, not just the bikes. KTM uses carbon fiber radios! Carbon fiber bike stands! Carbon fiber tool trays! Even the pit boxes and equipment cases are state of the art.

Oil and fuel are the latest gossip in the MotoGP pits. The KTM riders were sporting Mobil 1 logos on their leathers, and there’s talk about how much horsepower can be gained with special oil and lubricants. New fuel regulations are coming environmental reasons, and getting the right formula will be the difference between winning and losing in the future. This is scientist stuff of the highest order.

It's interesting to think of supercross as the pinnacle of our game, but how tame it really is from a technology standpoint. In fact, on the same day Jack Miller was showing us those carbon fiber forks in KTM’s MotoGP garage, Cooper Webb was switching back to his preferred, stock 48mm air forks on his KTM supercross bike. Yeah, Webb and KTM have done tons of testing, but it’s nothing like MotoGP stuff. And while everyone thinks privateers get the shaft in supercross, MotoGP literally doesn’t even have any privateers. There are approved factory teams and riders, and that’s it, the field is locked in for the season. Buying a bike off the showroom floor and competing in the big show? That’s happening every week in a supercross main event. It’s long, long gone from MotoGP.

To fit that glitz-and-glamour formula, the MotoGP circuit is filled with first-class hospitality. This is a place for the rich and important to rub elbows, make deals and get pampered. Monster Energy Supercross and the Pro Motocross Championship are big time, but they’re not that. For better or worse.

It was cool to see how the other side lives, and I thank Red Bull for hosting me for the weekend in COTA. MotoGP is cool, but I’ll be back for supercross this weekend in New Jersey. Can’t wait.

Mad Skills Gear Drop 3 & 4 (David Langran)

