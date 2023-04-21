Monster Energy Signs on as Presenting Sponsor of SMX Finals, Extends Title Partnership with SX

The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):

Monster Energy Signs on as Presenting Sponsor of SuperMotocross World Championship Finals and Extends Title Partnership with Supercross

PALMETTO, Fla. – Monster Energy, the official energy drink of Supercross and Pro Motocross, and title sponsor of Monster Energy Supercross, has expanded its relationship with the premier off-road racing series to include the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals through 2025.

The inaugural year of the SuperMotocross World Championship will feature playoff events in Concord, NC on September 9th and Joliet, IL on September 16th. The World Championship Final will follow on Saturday, September 23, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, long credited as the birthplace of Supercross.

This new form of racing is defined by what will become the world’s most challenging tracks, designed to test athletes both physically and mentally. Monster Energy will have a presence as the official energy drink throughout the final three rounds and the new finals logo will include the Monster Energy Claw and be titled SuperMotocross World Championship Finals Fueled by Monster Energy.

The long-term partnership with Supercross began in 2007 and has had significant success and growth across the 17-round season in premier sporting venues around the country. The new relationship keeps Monster Energy as the title sponsor of Supercross through the 2025 season.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Monster Energy at Supercross and welcome them as partners on the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals,” said Dave Muye, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Feld Entertainment. “As we continue to evolve and elevate the sport, it is important to have engaged, long-term, and supportive partners like Monster Energy that can share in its overall vision and growth. As we collectively usher in the next chapter of our sport, we are looking enthusiastically toward the future and what is in store for our industry, athletes, teams, and fans.”

“Monster Energy Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship are of terrific importance to Monster Energy,” said Dave Gowland, Vice President, Motorsports Marketing, Monster Energy. “Since our partnership began in 2007 and Monster Energy became the official energy drink and title sponsor, we have collectively been promoting and growing the sport all over the world. With that, we are very enthused that Monster Energy will continue as the title sponsor of Supercross through 2025 and will also be part of the newly-created SuperMotocross World Championship. We are thrilled to be a part of it as we watch racers test their skills, conditioning, bravery, and take the sport to an entirely new level. Drop the gate and Unleash the Beast!"

Going forward, Monster Energy will continue to have a significant presence on track and within all facets of the events, including the broadcast on the NBC family of networks and streaming on Peacock. Monster Energy will also maintain its robust at retail program in each city, including various consumer offers. In most markets, fans can purchase a can of their favorite Monster Energy product at a participating retailer and recycle it at the event to gain access to FanFest, which opens six hours prior to the races.

At both Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, Monster Energy will continue to have exciting consumer engagements, including Freestyle Motocross exhibitions, BMX big air competitions, Skateboarding, MMA events, and opportunities for fans to sample the newest products in the lineup. Monster Energy’s impressive roster of athletes across a multitude of sports, many who are huge fans of Supercross, Pro Motocross and now the SuperMotocross World Championship, will continue supporting various racing events throughout the year.