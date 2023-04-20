Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Full Schedule
Staging Area: East Rutherford

Staging Area East Rutherford

April 20, 2023 10:40am
by:

New Yoooooooork, New Yoooooork! Okay, I get it, this race is technically in New Jersey but most associate this event with the world’s most famous city, New York, NY. Held at MetLife Stadium, the NFL home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, this race always carries a bit more pizzazz than many rounds, simply because it sits in the shadow of the Big Apple. Most will find themselves in the city at some point this weekend, even if just for dinner and to check it off the list. I enjoy this event for that reason alone. Monster Energy Supercross takes us all over this great country and I look forward to seeing more of it this weekend.

The track in New Jersey is often a little soft and rutty. Spring weather is in full effect with rains sweeping through the northeast regularly. We should have nice weather for Saturday but the dirt will likely show some residual effects of the repetitive saturation.

The start this weekend spans nearly the length of MetLife Stadium before bending into a long left-hand 180. A rhythm section greets riders exiting the first corner and with it, a chance to pull a big combo. Riders could go 3-4-3 here assuming the dirt holds up and the angles are built agreeably. I do question if riders will opt for a 2-1 at the end of the section so they can stay to the inside in the upcoming 90 degree corner but big picture, that’s not a big deal.

A couple of views of the NJSX track.
A couple of views of the NJSX track. Feld Motor Sports
Feld Motor Sports
Feld Motor Sports

After the left hand 90, riders will jump a small double and then single past the Mechanics’ Area. They will fly into a bowl berm before ripping back across the same stretch (also the start straight) and into an inside/outside right hand 90. This switchback section is similar to Detroit, only in the opposite direction.

The next rhythm section offers a choice to go inside or outside but the rhythm should remain the same. The inside is a tabletop-to-single while the outside is a step on-step off. Both of those set up for a 3-1 into the next bowl berm.

The only set of East Rutherford whoops is up and watch for these to break down by main event time. This tighter layout coupled with deteriorating whoops could be a Godsend to Cooper Webb.

Riders exit a flat 180 right after the whoops and scream back down the start straight but instead of turning left, they turn right and into the final corner before the finish line jump. A small double after the finish line fires riders into a netted bowl berm and back down the home sideline of MetLife Stadium.

This rhythm section should be fairly straight forward but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. The elite should be able to go 3-3-3 and into the outside but similar to the opposite side of the stadium, I believe many will go 3-3-2-1 and stick to the inside in the following 90. Protecting the inside line typically trumps all other variables.

The only standard supercross triple spans the width of the stadium before bending into another 90 left and back into the first rhythm section of this week’s layout.

Overall, it will be challenging to pass on this track. Riders will be hugging the insides in every corner and there are not many 180’s that will allow block passing. The corners before and after the finish are possibilities and the whoops will be critical. I would expect most to hug the left side of the whoops, protecting the inside for the next 180 so they can dive to the inside rut. Passing will need to be setup and planned for, otherwise they will likely be left stuck following in frustration.

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
    Saturday, April 22
    Metlife Stadium
    East Rutherford, NJ US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      April 24 - 1:00 AM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

Who’s Hot

Chase Sexton did everything right in Atlanta. The tacky dirt likely helped the front end woes he’s been fighting, yes, but his form and speed are a big problem for, well, everyone.

Justin Barcia continues to impress, landing another podium. In even better news, he announced a new two-year contract to stay with TLD/Red Bull/GasGas.

Ken Roczen found his way onto the podium and was solid all day long. It’s always challenging to gauge a season for someone like Roczen because we know what he’s capable of. So while he isn’t getting on the podium every week, I still consider this a success in the big picture.

Can Barcia and Roczen keep their strong rides going this weekend?
Can Barcia and Roczen keep their strong rides going this weekend? Align Media

Hunter Lawrence just keeps on winning. He came incredibly close to visiting the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit but close only counts in horseshoes, hand grenades, and social distancing.

Jordon Smith bounced back from the Detroit debacle to not only beat Haiden Deegan but also grab a runner up finish.

Haiden Deegan seriously impressed me in Atlanta. This kid is the real deal as a racer, regardless of whatever social media, YouTube, outside noise he has going on.

Who’s Not

Nate Thrasher had a huge get off and will be out for an extended period.

Eli Tomac just looked a little off his normal pace in the main event, finishing 5th. Luckily, his closest rival was literally right in front of him, minimizing the damage. Even still, he’s the red plate holder and defending champion so maybe I’m an idiot for putting him in this list.

Bold Predictions

Jett Lawrence hosts SNL after his main event win in the shadow of NYC.

NBC executives fixate a shock collar on Cooper Webb to ensure he doesn’t drop curse words during the live broadcast.

I offer fans a unique opportunity to rev my rental car in the MetLife parking lot. The cost is $20 per pedal punch and I accept cash, crypto, and rare spices.

I make my bi-yearly jaunt into Manhattan and find myself muttering “I could live here” and then someone recommends that I do something horrific to myself, my mother, and anyone I care about for changing lanes in heavy traffic. I then realize I will not be moving to the area.

My Picks

250

Jett Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence
RJ Hampshire

450

Chase Sexton
Eli Tomac
Cooper Webb

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now