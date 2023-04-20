After the left hand 90, riders will jump a small double and then single past the Mechanics’ Area. They will fly into a bowl berm before ripping back across the same stretch (also the start straight) and into an inside/outside right hand 90. This switchback section is similar to Detroit, only in the opposite direction.

The next rhythm section offers a choice to go inside or outside but the rhythm should remain the same. The inside is a tabletop-to-single while the outside is a step on-step off. Both of those set up for a 3-1 into the next bowl berm.

The only set of East Rutherford whoops is up and watch for these to break down by main event time. This tighter layout coupled with deteriorating whoops could be a Godsend to Cooper Webb.

Riders exit a flat 180 right after the whoops and scream back down the start straight but instead of turning left, they turn right and into the final corner before the finish line jump. A small double after the finish line fires riders into a netted bowl berm and back down the home sideline of MetLife Stadium.

This rhythm section should be fairly straight forward but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. The elite should be able to go 3-3-3 and into the outside but similar to the opposite side of the stadium, I believe many will go 3-3-2-1 and stick to the inside in the following 90. Protecting the inside line typically trumps all other variables.

The only standard supercross triple spans the width of the stadium before bending into another 90 left and back into the first rhythm section of this week’s layout.

Overall, it will be challenging to pass on this track. Riders will be hugging the insides in every corner and there are not many 180’s that will allow block passing. The corners before and after the finish are possibilities and the whoops will be critical. I would expect most to hug the left side of the whoops, protecting the inside for the next 180 so they can dive to the inside rut. Passing will need to be setup and planned for, otherwise they will likely be left stuck following in frustration.